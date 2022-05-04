ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

10-year-old accused of arson in liquor store fire

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon County prosecutors are accusing a 10-year-old of arson after police say the boy set fire to a liquor store last month.

A petition has been filed asking the juvenile court to take over the third-degree arson case, Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat told News 8. Maat said the court would decide what services, assessments and actions are “in the best interests of the child” and needed to “protect the community.”

Maat said prosecutors are not asking the court to jail the child, whose name was not released.

The fire broke out at El Royal Party Liquor Lotto on Airline Highway near E. Hile Road in Fruitport Township, southeast of Muskegon, in the early hours of April 17. No one was injured but the building was a total loss.

The Fruitport Township Police Department announced Tuesday that its investigation revealed the 10-year-old, who had been staying at a nearby hotel, started the fire .

Police did not say how.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

