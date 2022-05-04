Centre County high school seniors: Share your memories and post-graduation plans with us
As graduation fast approaches , high school seniors around Centre County are making plans for the future and reflecting on the past.
For the Class of 2022, the past couple of years have been a roller coaster of online learning, COVID protocols, canceled sports and clubs and a more recent return to normal. Despite it all, students have found ways to make the most of their high school experience.
Below is a form we’re asking students to fill out about their next steps, takeaways and any advice for future students. The responses will be used for a roundup of student experiences and thoughts as part of the Centre Daily Times’ graduation coverage.
Please submit responses by May 16.
