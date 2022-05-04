Man accused of driving drunk, hitting Bethel Park officer

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — The Bethel Park police chief said one of his officers was hit by a drunk driver.

A traffic stop for a red-light violation on South Park Road in Bethel Park turned dangerous on Tuesday night. Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O'Connor said an impaired driver flew by the traffic stop without headlights on and struck an officer.

"We believe the mirror first impacted his arm and torso, knocking him into a stopped police vehicle, and then his foot was run over," O'Connor said.

He said the suspect, 67-year-old Richard Caporal, kept driving, but another officer ran after him on foot and flagged Caporal down.

The criminal complaint details how the officer could smell alcohol on Caporal and his speech was slurred. He told police that he had one beer.

The police chief said Caporal was driving on DUI-related driving suspension and has around 14 prior DUI convictions.

"He is under suspension for being DUI, so he also should not be driving, also didn't have his headlights on at the same time. ... It is very frustrating when people are convicted then they continue to drive," Chief O'Connor said.

The injured officer was released from the hospital and is now recovering at home. His fellow officers are thankful he wasn't seriously hurt.

"We are very fortunate because if he had hit the officer flush with the front end, we may not be having this talk right now," O'Connor said.

The chief said this incident is a reminder of how dangerous the job can be. Ironically, his police department honored fallen officers on Wednesday. He said the "Honor Roll Riders" biked for miles to the department's stone memorial.

"Officers are always one call away from being harmed or worse. We have police memorial day coming up, and we always take a week out of the month of May to acknowledge the sacrifices of those that go out. They never know the dangers they are going to face," he said.

Caporal is in the Allegheny County Jail. He faces a list of charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance.