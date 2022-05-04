Bridge replacement project to start in Blair County

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) —A bridge replacement project is set to begin on Ponderosa Drive on Monday, May 9, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. (PennDOT)

The project will remove and replace the single-span bridge that carries Route 4013 (Ponderosa Drive) over Homers Gap Run into Logan Township. Wen-Brooke Contracting, of Three Springs, Pa will be working on the project.

Due to the construction, the bridge will be closed and a detpir will be set up. THe detour will cross through Route 4017 (Juniata Gap Road) to Route 4015 (Grandview Road) and will bein in place throughout the project. Delays are not expected, but drivers are told to drive carefully and follow detour directions with caution.

The project itself cause $2.2 million and also include excavation and paving to tie into the new bridge. All work will be completed by Nov. 1.

