Catch Fade: Dave Chappelle Attacked On Stage At Hollywood Bowl, Comedians Defend Him Including Chris Rock ‘Was That Will Smith?!’

By hiphopobama
 2 days ago

Dave Chappelle was physically assaulted last night while on stage the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

There are very little details about what exactly led up to the attack but according to The Hollywood Reporter , a man rushed the stage and tackled Chappelle near the end of his set and was promptly swarmed upon by security and even some of Dave’s famous friends.

Police arrested the 22-year-old man and found that he was in possession of a replica gun that can eject a blade. It isn’t known if he attempted to use the weapon but Chappelle was not injured in the attack. After regaining his composure, Chappelle came back out to tell more jokes about what had just transpired alongside Jamie Foxx.

“Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat…” said Chappelle.

“N——, I thought that was part of the show, I didn’t know what the f***…” said Foxx.

Chappelle responded, “I grabbed the back of that n—- head. His hair was spongy, absorbent.” […] “I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I just stomped a n—– backstage. I’ve always wanted to do that,” he added.

The a**-whoopin’ apparently left the guy worse-for-wear as he was seen being put into an ambulance after getting what he deserved.

None of the drama stop the jokes from flowing and Chris Rock just happened to be in the house to witness the attack. We have no doubt that it was triggering for him because he grabbed the mic to tell the following elephant-in-the-room joke that everyone was likely thinking…

All’s well that ended well but this could have been a REAL tragedy and not an overly dramatized slap in the face.

