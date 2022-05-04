NOPD arrests Tremé assault suspect

UPDATE (05/04/2022) — On Wednesday afternoon, the NOPD announced the arrest of Ebony Williams.

Williams was apprehended and booked accordingly.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Ebony Williams.

Williams is wanted in connection to a Domestic Aggravated Assault incident that took place on May 3, 2022.

The incident occured at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Dumaine Street.

According to investigators, Ebony Williams attempted to hit her ex-boyfriend and his daughter with her vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 821-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.

