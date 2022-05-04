Cinco de Mayo: 10 best Laredo restaurants for tacos and tequila
Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War on May 5, 1862, according to History . Across the U.S., Cinco de Mayo is celebrated to commemorate Mexican heritage and culture.
This year, the holiday falls on Thursday. Whether people are looking to celebrate on the actual holiday or start their festivities this weekend, here are the 10 highest-rated Mexican restaurants with full bars in Laredo, according to Yelp, for people looking to get their taco and tequila fix.
10 best Laredo restaurants for tacos and tequila
Palenque Grill Loop 20
7220 N.E. Bob Bullock Loop, Ste. 2
La Finca Bruncheria and Cafe
1713 E. Del Mar Blvd., Ste. 6C
La Carreta Carnes Asadas
9109 McPherson Rd.
Palenque Grill IH-35
4615 San Bernardo Ave.
El Querreque Grill
9701 McPherson Rd.
Charlie’s Corona Bar and Grill
3902 San Bernardo Ave.
Rocha’s Bar and Grill
6501 Arena Blvd., Ste. 101
Eduardo’s BBQ Steaks and Mexican Grill
6516 Arena Blvd.
Tono’s Bar and Grill
1202 E. Del Mar Blvd., Ste. 106
Danny’s Restaurant
2406 Jacaman Rd.
Comments / 2