Opinion: Paxton voters can do better than Love

After a painful break-up, you cry, let the tears fall without a care. At first, it's hard to identify why. All you know is it hurts. Your heart, mind, and soul are going through a painful transition from being in a relationship to being by yourself once again.
So, I'm new to MATCH DOT COM and I need some guidance from someone who knows what they are doing. LOL Here's the thing I have matched up with several ladies but there's the thing I need help with. Some of the ladies ASKED A LOT OF QUESTIONS and there are some that don't ask much....Which way should I roll?
Many of us suffer from insecurities, and we would rather avoid trying something new and failing at it than being stagnant with what is comfortable. We cannot grow until we step out of our comfort zone, but often that first step is terrifying. If we believe we can do it, that first step is a little easier and as we start to see success and the possibilities, the sky is the limit. I have a sign on my desk that says that something is only impossible until you do it. Here are a few things that will help you believe that you can do those things that seem out of reach.
Do you ever have those days when you cannot find the motivation to do anything? If I have a day like that it usually starts out with me having a death grip on a cup of coffee while I stare into space wondering, why I am so tired and why do I not want to do anything. What are those things that steal your motivation and what can you do to find it again? Here are a few reasons for a lack of motivation that I think is common and some ideas to solve them.
