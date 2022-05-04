ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NIL and the Transfer Portal: Which Schools Get Caught Cheating?

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDgl0_0fSkG98M00

With NCAA Division I Football, there's rampant cheating going on by way of using NIL money, via boosters, and the Transfer Portal is a primary conduit for allowing for programs like Southern California to continue to do so.

There's no way to make this suddenly go away. The NCAA has failed miserably by way of not having a definitive plan of action in place to stop schools from using NIL money as a way to get players already in college to enter the Transfer Portal and then transfer to their program.

In case you missed it (where have you been?), Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison suddenly visited Southern California before even entering the Transfer Portal. No chance of tampering there...(insert rolling eyes).

So, what in the world should be done for situations like this to be curbed? Is there one? Well, Pittsburgh Head Football Coach Pat Narduzzi sure is not taking the matter lightly, as he's reportedly already called Southern California Head Football Coach Lincoln Riley multiple times because of the situation with Addison.

How does one think that conversation went?

Can anyone blame him if he berated Riley and/or other people at USC? If someone literally attempted to bride a player from your favorite team, how would you feel about it?

Keep in mind, Southern California is far, far from the only school cheating.

There are rampant rumors about Alabama offering Notre Dame star tight end Michael Mayor $1 million dollars to play his last year in Tuscaloosa instead of South Bend.

Then there is the alleged cheating from former Fresno high school star turned University of Texas star Xavier Worthy being offered cash to come play at Oregon and once again, Southern California, and leave the Longhorns.

The whole concept of NIL is great, but its intended purpose is being spoiled by complete losers (coaches, boosters, etc.) that are blatantly using NIL as a way to buy their way to a great roster. Oddly, this is like NFL free agency but without any true free agents.

It is preposterous!

Now, will the NCAA actually do anything? History says no. Still, at some point, one would think the NCAA is forced into hammering at least one institution. Southern California seems like the most likely based on Narduzzi being so public about the situation. Will it be the Trojans? Someone else?

Would the NCAA actually put the smack down on one of its cash cows like Georgia or Alabama or Oregon or Southern California, if it's found trying to get a player to leave a school and join one of the aforementioned teams?

Here's a podcast further dissecting the ridiculous situation that the NCAA could have cut off long ago but failed because it never even implemented the most basic rules with NIL and the Transfer Portal. This topic is only going to get hotter.

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF Lands in #1 Ranked 2023 Linebacker’s Top Five Schools

Spring Practice Tour: Miami Columbus

Talking Recruiting and Football with Top UCF Prospect Terry Simmons, Jr.

UCF Players in the NFL, How it Impacts Recruiting for the Knights

Examining the San Francisco 49ers DL Depth, How Draft Pick Kalia Davis Can Impact the Defense

From In-Person Evaluations, Five Intriguing 2023 Central Florida Prep Football Prospects

With LB Help a Priority, UCF Offers LB Branden Jennings from the Transfer Portal

April 28th Recruiting Run Down: The State of Florida and the NFL Draft

Why Jameson Williams is Worth Trading Up

Spring Practice Tour: Venice Indians

Knights Add Linebacker Kris Moll from the University of Alabama-Birmingham

Spring Practice Tour: Wharton Wildcats

Why the Spring Evaluation Period is so Vital to the UCF Recruiting Efforts

Evaluating the State of Florida's Special 2023 WR Class

UCF LB Cole Joyce Enters Transfer Portal, More Questions for UCF LB Depth

What’s Happening at LB this Fall and with Recruiting?

Opinion: Here's Why NFL Teams Should Look to Draft UCF DT Kalia Davis

Podcast: What’s Next For UCF Football?

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Fans React To The Urban Meyer, Texas Speculation

During this Wednesday's edition of Keyshawn, JWill & Max, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum asked Keyshawn Johnson where Urban Meyer will go next. Johnson believes Meyer could end up being the next head coach of the Texas Longhorns. "University of Texas! Steve Sarkisian is not having any sort of run at...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Wednesday

Ohio State's football program just got a massive commitment for its 2023 recruiting class. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld committed to Ohio State over Alabama and Notre Dame. In Fawcett's story, Siereveld told him that Ohio State had everything he could ever want when choosing...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Ohio State Men's Basketball Lands Major Transfer Commitment

The Ohio State Buckeyes just landed a significant transfer portal acquisition. On Wednesday, former Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer to Columbus for his final year of collegiate eligibility. "My next chapter.. THE Ohio State University & Team 124," he wrote. Likekele...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Crean reportedly 'hot name' for new college basketball opening

Tom Crean is being talked about in connection with a newly open college basketball head coaching job. The University of Evansville basketball job is open after new athletics director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried decided to fire Todd Lickliter, who went 15-53 in 2-plus seasons after taking over in January 2020. One college basketball insider is already linking Crean to the open job in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Lincoln Riley
The Spun

Report: Alabama Might Be Prioritizing Another Quarterback Recruit

Arch Manning's recruitment has drawn college football's brightest spotlight. Alabama isn't the only NCAA juggernaut vying to land the New Orleans prospect from the game's most decorated quarterbacking family. However, the Crimson Tide could have their eyes on another passing prospect from the class of 2023. On the 247Sports Football...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Julian Phillips, 2022 Five-Star Recruit, Down To 6 Options

About a week out from his highly-anticipated decision, five-star forward Julian Phillips has reportedly narrowed his options down to six. Per 247Sports' Travis Branham, "Julian Phillips has cut his list to six options - Auburn, Florida State, G League Ignite, OTE, Tennessee and USC." Noting, "[Phillips] will announce his decision...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Nil#The Transfer Portal#Ncaa Division I Football#Pittsburgh Head Football#Usc#Notre Dame
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

High-profile transfer portal WR Jordan Addison has been training with Bryce Young

Nick Saban is known for winning on the recruiting trail, annually landing commitments from some of the top high school prospects from around the country. Ever since the NCAA transfer portal was opened up, he has been just as dominant on that front, as well. With five players joining the team in 2022 via the transfer portal, there’s a chance a sixth might be right around the corner.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers could be in play for DE Jadeveon Clowney

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson recently made it clear that he didn’t want a particular Cleveland Browns player on his team. So, how about this one . . . ?. While answering reader questions in his most recent mailbag feature for Sports Illustrated, MMQB’s Albert Breer came across an inquiry (or two) on free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. One curious customer—presumably a Browns fan—asked when Clowney will be signing with Cleveland, and the other—presumably a Panthers fan—asked when he’d be signing with Carolina.
CLEVELAND, OH
WBOY

Jasir Cox makes it official with WVU football

2021 (Sr.) – North Dakota State. Named All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team. Started 14 games at linebacker, helping the Bison win the 2021 NCAA FCS National Championship. Missed the NCAA second round playoff game due to illness. Finished the year as NDSU’s third-leading tackler with 58 tackles, three...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Emory Jones Makes Transfer Decision: Fans React

Former Florida quarterback Emory Jones has made his transfer decision. He's heading to the Pac-12. Jones announced on Thursday that he's transferring to Arizona State to join Herm Edwards' program. The Sun Devils lost Jayden Daniels, ASU's starter the last three seasons, to the transfer portal this offseason. He wound...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
746
Followers
604
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy