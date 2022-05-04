ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tobey Maguire reveals he was 'practically suffocating' while filming THAT iconic upside-down Spider-Man kiss with Kirsten Dunst: 'I couldn't breathe'

By Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

It is one of the most famous kisses in cinema history.

But Tobey Maguire revealed that his iconic upside-down make-out session with Kirsten Dunst was actually quite the uncomfortable experience.

The 46-year-old actor talked about the experience filming suspended smack down for the 20th anniversary for the original Spider-Man film with Variety on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HsagV_0fSkG8Fd00
Anniversary: Tobey Maguire (seen in 2016) talked about the experience filming suspended smack down for the 20th anniversary for the original Spider-Man film with Variety on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJLRM_0fSkG8Fd00
Iconic: In the film Tobey's character Peter Parker is fully in full super hero costume and is hanging upside-down when Kristen Dunst's character Mary Jane Watson kisses him after he saves her from being attacked in a rainy alley in New York City

In the film Tobey's character Peter Parker is fully in full super hero costume and is hanging upside-down when Kristen's character Mary Jane Watson kisses him after he saves her from being attacked in a rainy alley in New York City.

The actor revealed that it was quite the challenging kissing scene to film as he said: 'There was rain pouring down my nose... and then Kirsten pulls the mask up to [my nose] and it’s blocking the air passage there, so I couldn’t breathe.

'And then she’s kissing me, blocking the air passage there, so there’s nowhere else to breathe.'

Tobey added that he was 'practically suffocating' while filming the kiss and was forced to take quick, short breaths out of the side of his mouth to pull it off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bLYB_0fSkG8Fd00
The actor (seen in the film) revealed that it was quite the challenging kissing scene to film as he said: 'There was rain pouring down my nose... and then Kirsten pulls the mask up to [my nose] and it’s blocking the air passage there, so I couldn’t breathe'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABLn2_0fSkG8Fd00
Dynamic duo: Maguire and Kirsten, now 40, went on to star in two more Spider-Man films in 2004 and 2007 which were all box office successes

He explained: 'It was really tough, actually. It was really challenging. They’d yell cut, and I would be [gasping for air], totally out of breath. It was torture. It makes you realize how important oxygen is.'

Maguire and Kirsten, now 40, went on to star in two more Spider-Man films in 2004 and 2007 which were all box office successes.

Tobey famously returned to his signature role alongside Andrew Garfield and current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, in last year's blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Months ago, the trio of actors sat down for an interview with Deadline in which Garfield revealed that when he was approached to return by Marvel, he was really waiting to see if Maguire was on board too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dnvmi_0fSkG8Fd00
Well meme-ing: Tobey famously returned to his signature role alongside Andrew Garfield and current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, in last year's blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home

'I was just waiting to see if Tobey was going to do it, and if Tobey was going to do it, then I was like, "Well, I have no choice," you know? I follow Tobey to the ends of the Earth. I’m a lemming for Tobey,' Garfield joked.

'But that was sincerely a big part of it when I was approached about it, and again, it’s similar to what Tobey was saying. It was like, "Oh, the intention feels very pure here. It actually feels like a great creative idea and a great creative story."

He added, 'It wasn’t like they were just asking us to come and say hi and then leave again but actually have our presence being in service to Tom, being in service to Tom’s journey and where he is as Peter Parker.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hbwP_0fSkG8Fd00
Bonded: This comes just months after the trio of actors sat down for an interview with Deadline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNpMr_0fSkG8Fd00
Waiting: During the interview, Garfield, 38, revealed that when he was approached to return by Marvel, he was really waiting to see if Maguire, 46, was on board too

Maguire, who starred in the original Spider-Man trilogy from director Sam Raimi in the early 2000s, revealed he was impressed with the pitch from longtime Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

'In that conversation [with producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal] the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies and what it meant, I think, to Amy and Kevin was apparent,' Maguire said.

'And to me, when artists or, you know, people who are steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them, that, I don’t know, I just wanted to join that,' Maguire said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xS02w_0fSkG8Fd00
Waiting: 'I was just waiting to see if Tobey was going to do it, and if Tobey was going to do it, then I was like, "Well, I have no choice," you know? I follow Tobey to the ends of the Earth. I’m a lemming for Tobey,' Garfield joked
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0bzB_0fSkG8Fd00
Big part: 'But that was sincerely a big part of it when I was approached about it, and again, it’s similar to what Tobey was saying. It was like, "Oh, the intention feels very pure here. It actually feels like a great creative idea and a great creative story'

He added that he's a 'big fan' of Holland and his movies, along with Garfield's 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man and the 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

'So, it was definitely intriguing, but yes, I was also going, ‘well, what are we going to do? And that was a bit mysterious,' Maguire added.

He said his involvement boiled down to, 'really about getting together with these people and revisiting what was part of my history and getting a chance to come together.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6uND_0fSkG8Fd00
Impressed: Maguire, who starred in the original Spider-Man trilogy from director Sam Raimi in the early 2000s, revealed he was impressed with the pitch from longtime Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6feA_0fSkG8Fd00
Celebration: 'And to me, when artists or, you know, people who are steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them, that, I don’t know, I just wanted to join that,' Maguire said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2di57n_0fSkG8Fd00
Big fan: He added that he's a 'big fan' of Holland and his movies, along with Garfield's 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man and the 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25jsID_0fSkG8Fd00
Intriguing: 'So, it was definitely intriguing, but yes, I was also going, ‘well, what are we going to do? And that was a bit mysterious,' Maguire added

Holland added that he thought this film would be loved around the world, but he still had no idea it would be this huge, taking in $722.9 million domestic and $1.693 billion worldwide.

'I mean, I always knew that this film would be loved around the world. I didn’t think it would be quite as massive as it has been,' Holland said.

'One of my favorite things to do at the minute is to go online and watch fans’ reactions to you guys coming in that one scene in particular. I don’t think I could ever have imagined it as being so well received by everyone,' he added.

'I mean, I guess I had an idea that people would love this movie, but in no way, shape or form could I have thought it was going to be as big as it has been,' Holland said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067RCU_0fSkG8Fd00
Loved: Holland added that he thought this film would be loved around the world, but he still had no idea it would be this huge, taking in $722.9 million domestic and $1.693 billion worldwide
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KnzrV_0fSkG8Fd00
No idea: 'I mean, I always knew that this film would be loved around the world. I didn’t think it would be quite as massive as it has been,' Holland said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00VFIe_0fSkG8Fd00
One scene: 'One of my favorite things to do at the minute is to go online and watch fans’ reactions to you guys coming in that one scene in particular. I don’t think I could ever have imagined it as being so well received by everyone,' he added

