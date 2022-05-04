Murdoch Center Foundation provides scholarships

The Murdoch Developmental Center is located on East C Street in Butner

BUTNER — The Murdoch Center Foundation, Inc. will provide up to three $1,000 academic scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year to qualified applicants.

Applicants must have a college/university acceptance letter, be an undergraduate, or working on their graduate degree within allied health, education or psychology fields to include: occupational therapy, recreation therapy, special education, nursing, speech-language pathology or social work with the intent of serving persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This includes community colleges.

The 2022-2023 scholarships will be available to individuals residing in one of 25 counties of the North Carolina central region: Alamance, Anson, Caswell, Chatham, Davie, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, Richmond, Rockingham, Stokes, Vance, Wake and Warren.

Applications should be submitted to murdochcenterfoundation1984@gmail.com. The deadline has been extended to May 31.