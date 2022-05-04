ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gleason to fill vacant board seat

By By Amanda Dixon
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 2 days ago
CREEDMOOR — Mayor Bobby Wheeler had a rare opportunity to vote on a motion during the May 3 meeting.
The motion — made by Commissioner Robert Way to appoint Ed Gleason to fill the seat vacated last month by Commissioner Kechia Brustmeyer-Brown — was met with a split vote. Way and Commissioner Georgana Kicinski voted to put Gleason in that seat and Commissioners Emma Albright and Ed Mims voted against doing so.
Kicinski said that Gleason was probably the most knowledgeable person on the inner workings of Creedmoor. A member of the planning board, Gleason also attends council meetings via Zoom and in person on a regular basis.
Wheeler said the city is approaching the budget season and felt like Gleason would be able to set right in, provide a fresh look at the budget and ideas to the board.
Mims said he had three candidates to consider but never put forth a name when asked if he would like to make a motion to fill the seat.
Gleason will serve out Brustmeyer-Brown’s term as a commissioner until December 2023.

