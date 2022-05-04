ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons Playing Overseas in 2022? - NFL International Schedule Revealed

By David Harrison
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJTiC_0fSkDwtZ00

Will the Atlanta Falcons head back overseas for the second straight season?

In the NFC South, the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the 10 teams that will play overseas as part of the NFL's international series. But are the Atlanta Falcons part of that list?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPXRS_0fSkDwtZ00

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants

Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZpNDr_0fSkDwtZ00

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R18Wy_0fSkDwtZ00

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants

The last remaining team in the NFL to play in London is the Green Bay Packers, and that's who the Giants will face at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the U.K.

If facing the Packers on the road wasn't tough enough, doing it on the back of a trip across the ocean promises to only crank up the difficulty level.

The two teams will face off on October 9, but they aren't the only competition in town this year.

Joining the Giants and Packers in London will be the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints who play in Tottenham Hotspur on October 2, and then the Denver Broncos who will 'visit' the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 30.

On November 13, NFL history will be made as the Buccaneers will bring Tom Brady and company to Munich, Germany where they'll host the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena, the home of the soccer club FC Bayern Munich.

It'll be the first-ever NFL regular-season game played in Germany, and will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET just like the three games happening in London.

Finally, Mexico City will host the only divisional matchup on this year's international schedule when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals take the field in Estadio Azteca.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MtbX9_0fSkDwtZ00

Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

John Babiak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20oVrh_0fSkDwtZ00

Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMaUA_0fSkDwtZ00

Washington Commanders vs New Orleans Saints

The good news for the Cardinals is they'll have star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back by then, from his six-week suspension for taking performance-enhancing substances.

No, the Falcons won't be playing overseas in 2022 as they play their full slate of home games under a new name and brand, trying to rediscover consistent winning and reconnect with the fan base.

Still, the NFL has a full schedule of entertaining games to grab the attention of fans at home and around the globe.

Robert Griffin III Interested In NFL Return? (; 3:20)

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Patriots Release Linebacker With Failed Physical After 2022 NFL Draft

Despite not selecting any linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots jettisoned one player from that position group Thursday. The Patriots released inside linebacker Terez Hall, the team announced. Hall, who was cut with a failed physical designation, did not play a snap in 2021, missing the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, GA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Atlanta, LA
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Washington, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Visiting With Former 1st Round Running Back

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly in play for a former first round NFL Draft pick running back. According to reports, the Dolphins are among the teams interested in former first round NFL Draft pick Sony Michel. Michel, who previously played for the Patriots, is currently a free agent. ESPN NFL...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Falcons Playing Overseas#New York Giants Photo#The Washington Post#The Green Bay Packers#The Minnesota Vikings#New Orleans Saints#Tottenham Hotspur#The Denver Broncos#The Seattle Seahawks#Allianz Arena
Yardbarker

The Arizona Cardinals Will Play in Mexico City in a Week 11 Matchup Against the San Francisco 49ers

This will be the first time the NFL returns to Mexico City since 2019 when the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers. When the Cardinals and 49ers kick off at Estadio Azteca, it will be the fifth NFL game held in Mexico's capitol but it will also be a rematch of the first NFL game played outside the United States. In 2005, Mexico City hosted a battle between the Cardinals and 49ers with Arizona coming back from a 17-point deficit to defeat San Francisco 31 to 14.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jets WR Denzel Mims is so hot he’s ready to melt bust label

Denzel Mims barely even warmed the bench during his first two NFL seasons, but New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas said the wide receiver seems ready to bring the heat this season. “He’s come back really on fire,” Douglas said in an interview Tuesday on WFAN. The...
NFL
Boston

ESPN rates Patriots’ 1st-round trade best deal of 2022 NFL Draft

But ESPN's Seth Walder questions whether or not the Cole Strange pick might have wasted the value the Patriots accrued in the trade. While Kendrick Bourne didn’t seem to like the move, trading back in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft might have been the best thing the Patriots did on Thursday night, according to the numbers at least.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Country
Germany
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
FOX Sports

Bucs, Seahawks to play in Germany as NFL announces int'l slate

The first regular-season NFL game in Germany will be between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks at the home of soccer club Bayern Munich. The game will take place at the Allianz Arena on Nov. 13, the NFL said Wednesday. It's slated to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET, and will be the first major non-soccer event held at the facility, which holds up to 70,000 spectators. Frankfurt will also be staging a regular-season game in Germany during the next four years, at Deutsche Bank Park.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Announces 2022 International Games: Fans React

The NFL has officially announced the teams and dates for the international games that will take place during the 2022 season. There will be three games that take place in London, the first of which will be Oct. 2. The Minnesota Vikings will take on the New Orleans Saints, and then the New York Giants will play the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 9.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Falcons first round pick Drake London reveals jersey number

Falcons fans are eager to buy jerseys of their favorite players, but as the team rebuilds, there are no guarantees of who will stay and go. Fans are probably disappointed in having their Matt Ryan and Julio Jones jerseys rendered useless after the recent trades. Deion Jones and Calvin Ridley are a couple of other fan favorites whose futures remain cloudy.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Broncos to Play Jaguars in London in October, NFL Announces

The international swaths of Broncos Country were understandably disappointed and frustrated when the Denver Broncos' 2020 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons in London was postponed due to the pandemic. Thankfully, the NFL moved to rectify that as the league announced on Wednesday that the Broncos will be making a trip to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 30 at the iconic Wembley Stadium.
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields at No. 8 in player merchandise sold among all NFL players

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS Sports) -- Justin Fields didn't have the best rookie season on the field with the Bears, but he's killing it in the merchandise department. Fields is all the way up to number eight in player merchandise sold from last March through February, according to the NFL Players Association.He is also the second highest rookie behind New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. The top 15 NFL players in merchandise sales rankings are as follows: 1. Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers 2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs  3. Josh Allen, QB, Bills 4. Joe...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Colts QB Matt Ryan: ‘Good chance’ I’m still with Falcons had Atlanta not pursued Deshaun Watson

The Falcons created one of the biggest rifts among fans in team history after pursuing the troubled Deshaun Watson, and the disaster wake is still growing for Atlanta. Everyone in a leadership position, outside of Rich McKay, has taken their thrashings from the media. One reporter asked Terry Fontenot whether he thought the Falcons were getting Watson. “There was never a time that we felt that we were going to have that player here,” Fontenot said, who refused even to name Watson.
ATLANTA, GA
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
894
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy