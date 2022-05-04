Congressional Corner with Paul Tonko

Amazon Labor Union president Christian Smalls, addressing a panel in the Senate Budget Committee on union-busting among large corporations, responded to Senator Lindsey Graham’s opening remarks accusing committee chair Bernie Sanders of using the committee to advance his political agenda.“This committee is taking a very dangerous turn under your leadership,” the Republican senator said.“Senator Graham, you forgot that the people are the ones who make these companies operate,” Mr Smalls said from the panel on 5 May. “If we’re not protected, the process for holding these companies accountable is not working for us – that’s the reason why we’re...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO