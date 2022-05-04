NWS Midland tweets photos of weekend tornadoes in Pecos County

On Tuesday evening, NWS Midland tweeted a series of photos and graphics related to weekend storms in Pecos County, highlighting the path lengths of three tornadoes near Fort Stockton as well as information about a mesocyclone in the area. (Chad Cowan/Getty Images/500px Prime)

In the tweet, NWS Midland outlined the results of a recent storm survey following a series of tornado touchdowns in Pecos County on Sunday, stating that all three of the tornadoes near Fort Stockton were "EF-U, as no damage was reported," while noting that thunderstorm wind damage occurred in eastern portions of the city.

Between 6:35 and 6:46 p.m. (CDT), a tornado touched down 17 miles northeast of Fort Stockton-Pecos County, according to NWS Midland, with a path length of 2.4 miles with zero injuries or deaths, although the peak winds speeds were unknown.

Between 7:36 and 7:37 p.m. (CDT), a tornado touched down 7 miles east-northeast of Fort Stockton-Pecos County, according to NWS Midland, with a path length of 0.25 miles with zero injuries or deaths, although the peak winds speeds were unknown.

Between 5:04 and 5:16 p.m. (CDT), a tornado touched down 19 miles north-northwest of Fort Stockton-Pecos County, according to NWS Midland, with a path length of 4.6 miles with zero injuries or deaths, although the peak winds speeds were unknown.

Between 7:32 and 7:38 p.m. (CDT), NWS preliminary damage survey results related to a system in East Fort Stockton listed peak wind speeds at 90 mph with a path length of 2 miles and a path width of 250 yards.

With this system, the NWS stated that "severe winds caused by rear-flanking downdraft associated with a mesocyclone from a supercell northeast of Fort Stockton resulted in wind damage along I-10." Listed damage includes two 18-wheelers being "blown over" and several "moved or flipped" mobile homes at an RV park. Other damaged structures along the interstate include warehouses and billboards, per NWS Midland.