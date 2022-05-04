ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson State basketball star Ameshya Williams-Holliday waived by WNBA's Indiana Fever

By Khari Thompson, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

Former Jackson State post player Ameshya Williams-Holliday has been waived by the Indiana Fever, the team announced Wednesday on Twitter.

The Fever selected Williams-Holliday No. 25 overall in this year's WNBA Draft. She was the first WNBA Draft pick from an HBCU since 2002 and one of six HBCU players selected since the league began in 1997.

"Thank you all for your support. This has been one amazing ride," Williams-Holliday wrote on Twitter. "Making history in getting drafted and having an opportunity to compete and learn has been phenomenal. This is not the end. The journey continues. I’m excited for what’s next!"

Williams-Holliday was named SWAC Player of the Year and SWAC Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-foot-4 post player began her college career at Mississippi State before transferring to JSU and leading the Tigers to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

WJTV 12

JSU player cut from Indiana Fever

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 4, the Indiana Fever team announced on Twitter that Ameshya Williams-Holliday was waived from the team. The Jackson State University (JSU) women’s basketball player was selected in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. She was the first HBCU player to be drafted in 19 years. Williams-Holliday released […]
