Jessie Mizell and Chris Speary win Xtreme Bass Series Istokpoga tourney

Fishing Results

Weston Smith and Garrett Foster had 14.69 pounds to win the Thursday Night Open Series tournament April 28 at Lake Ariana. Matt Puhak and Vic Puhak took second place with 13.11 pounds. Jonah Durden and Aaron Woodard placed third with 11.96 pounds and also had big bass with an 8.10 pounder.

Jessie Mizell and Chris Speary had 28.38 pounds to win the Xtreme Bass Series Istokpoga Division tournament May 1 on Lake Istokpoga. Jimmy Murphy and Mike Lamere took second place with 25.81 pounds. Travis Tucker and David Bolema took third place with 22.54 pounds and also had big bass with a 9.59 pounder.

Barry Edie had 17.64 pounds and big bass with an 8.77 pounder to win the Winter Haven Lunker Lovers’ tournament May 1 on Lake Blue Cypress. Scott Pickett was second with 13.56 pounds. Robert Kimbrough was third with 13.00 pounds. Ricky Dudley was fourth with 12.45 pounds.

Mike Tucker and Bobby Ford had 20.20 pounds to win the Country Boys Fishing LLC Sunday Open Series tournament May 1 at Lake Shipp. Garrett Foster and Weston Smith took second place with 19.35 pounds. Andrew Ready and Trever Stephens placed third with 17.00 pounds.

Rick Combee and Carrie Combee had 6.30 pounds to win the Country Boys Fishing LLC Saddle Creek “Monday Nighter” tournament May 2 at Saddle Creek Park. Brock James and Joshua Dunn took second place with 4.55 pounds. Cam King and Keith Teate placed third with 4.30 pounds. Chad McCaffrey and Kitty McCaffrey had big bass with a 2.60 pounder.

Upcoming Tournaments

The next Thursday Night Open Series tournament is May 5 at Lake Alfred. Time is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sign-ups are at the ramp only and will be cut off at 5:50 p.m. Entry fee is $30 per boat, no more than two people per boat. For more info, contact Rick Combee at 863-860-3916.

The 4th Annual “Casting Lures For Cures” tournament is May 7 on the Kissimmee Chain out of Camp Mack-Guy Harvey Resort. Entry fee is $60 per boat with a two-person team. There is also a $20 optional big bass fee. Launch is at safe daylight with a 2:00 p.m. weigh-in. Prizes will be $1,000 for first place, $500 for second, and $250 for third. For more information contact Clayton Keene Jr. at 863-412-5246 or visit www.castingluresforcures.com.

The next Mosaic Bass Club tournament is May 7 at Crooked Lake out of Bob’s Landing. The tourney is open to Mosaic employees only. Please be launched and ready to fish by safe daylight. Weigh-in is at 2 p.m. For information contact Richard Blair at 863-581-1523.

The next Lone Fishing Club tournament is May 7 at Lake Walk-in-the-Water out of the Polk County public ramp. Club membership is now closed. For more information call Walt Hunziker at 407-284-0277 or email at whunziker@tampabay.rr.com.

The Polk County Bass Anglers Club will have an open tournament May 7 on the Winter Haven North Chain out of Lake Rochelle. Time is safe light to 2 p.m. Entry fee is $40 per boat which includes big bass. For more information call Scott Yutzy at 863-844-1087.

The next Pond Jumpers Tournament Trail event is May 7 on Lake Kissimmee out of Colman’s Landing. There is a $20 member fee to join and $60 tournament fee. Time is safe light to 2 p.m. No boats allowed over 90 horsepower and no pro anglers or guides are permitted. For more information contact Johnny Johnson at 352-584-7328.

The next Xtreme Bass Series Kissimmee Division tournament is May 8 on Lake Kissimmee out of Camp Mack. Entry fee is $120 per team and $35 membership fee per angler. Time is safe light to 3 p.m. For more info, go to www.xbseries.com or call Brian Stahl at 813-470-0963.

The next Country Boys Fishing LLC Sunday Open Series tournament is May 8 at Lake Hancock out of the Polk County ramp. Time is safelight to 12 p.m. Entry fee is $30 a boat, including big bass. For more information call Randy Stone at 863-808-7275.

The next Country Boys Fishing LLC Saddle Creek Monday Nighter tournament is May 9 at Saddle Creek Park out of the Polk County ramp. Time is 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Entry fee is $30 a boat including big bass. For more information call Randy Stone at 863-808-7275.

The next Kissimmee Bass Series Senior tournament is May 13 on the Kissimmee Chain out of Camp Lester. Anglers must 50-years-old and above and may fish as a team or solo. For more information contact Charlie Wynperle at Cwynperle@aol.com.

The next Florida Crappie Club tournament will be their season ending classic May 13-14 on the St. Johns River out of the Astor public ramp. Entry fee is $60 per boat for seven fish aggregate and big fish. Sign up is from 5:45 a.m. until 6:45 a.m. Tourney time is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information call Tony Strollo at 352-584-6970.

The next Fishing Misfits’ tournament is May 14 at Lake Juliana out of the Polk County Ramp. This tournament is for members only. No boats allowed over 115 horsepower and no pro anglers or guides are permitted. Sign-up starts at 5:30 a.m. Weigh-in is at 1:30 p.m. For more information call Harry at 863-397-6597 or Larry at 863-287-2864.

The next Freedom Bass Anglers tournament is May 14 at Lake Juliana out of the Polk County public ramp. Time is safe light to 2 p.m. Membership at this time is closed. For more information email Charles Matlock at matlockcn@gmail.com.

The next MacDill Bass Busters tournament is May 14-15 on the Harris Chain out of the Venetian Gardens ramp. Entry fee is $50 per boat of which $5 goes to the big bass pot. Call Jim Sellers at 727-430-1889 for more information or email hwood43@msn.com.

The next Xtreme Bass Series Central Florida Division tournament is May 15 on the Winter Haven Chain out of the Lake Rochelle public ramp. Entry fee is $120 per team and $35 membership fee per angler. Time is safe light to 3 p.m. For more info, go to www.xbseries.com or call Brian Stahl at 813-470-0963.

The 4th Annual Battle of the Bass Tournament benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay is May 21 on the Kissimmee Chain out of Camp Mack. The tournament Entry fee is $200 per boat for two anglers with $20 optional big bass fee. A $5,000 first place prize is guaranteed. Registration begins a 5 a.m. and time is safe daylight to 3 p.m. Anglers may register online or on site prior to the tourney. However, after May 13 entry fee will be $240. For more info or to register in advance contact Amy Hollington at 813-769-3636 or amyh@bbbstampabay.org.

The next Bass N Boats tournament is May 21 Lake June in Winter out of the H.L. Bishop Park ramp. Launch is at safe daylight and weigh-in is at 3 p.m. Club membership fee is $50 per boat and $55 per tournament entry fee. The club is seeking new members. For more information contact Ken Singletary at 863-651-7607 or Brant Sims at 321-246-2385 or visit Bassnboats.com.

The next Bass Bandits of Brandon tournament May 21 on the Winter Haven Chain out of the William G. Roe Park ramp. Launch is at safe daylight and weigh-in is at 3 p.m. The club is currently seeking new members. Club membership fee is $50 per angler and tournament entry fee is $100 per two angler team. For more information contact Shane Walls at 813-431-2397 or Lindsey English at 813-759-3069.

The next Polk County Bass Assassin’s tournament is May 21 on Lake Alfred. Entry fee is $40 per boat including big bass. Time is safe light to 2 p.m. Club membership is now closed. For more information contact Jimmy Saxon at 863-581-5939 or go to www.facebook.com/bassassassinsofpolkcounty/.

The Lakeland Bassmasters’ Team Trail tournament is May 21 at Lake Panasoffkee out of Tracy’s Point. Entry fee is $80 per angler and $20 for big bass. Launch is at safe daylight and weigh-in is at 3 p.m. The event is sponsored by AFTCO. The club is currently seeking new members. For more information contact Jayson Hooven at 727-260-2368 or at hoovenfish76@yahoo.com.

The next Happy Hookers Bass Club tournament will be their season ending classic on May 21-22 at Lake Kissimmee out of Graper Hammock Fish Camp. Time is safe light to 1:30 p.m. Entry fee $50 per boat which includes big bass. For more information, contact Jumbo Jordan at 863-286-2089 or visit the Happyhookers Club on Facebook.

The next Toho Marine Elite One Man Tour tournament is May 22 on Lake Toho out of the Kissimmee Lake Front Ramp. For more information contact Charlie Wynperle at Cwynperle@aol.com or Toho Marine at 407-892-3200.

The next Lakeland Bassmasters’ Draw Trail tournament is May 22 at Lake Panasoffkee out of Tracy’s Point. Launch is at safe daylight and weigh-in is at 2 p.m. The club is currently seeking new members. For more information contact Jayson Hooven at 727-260-2368 or at hoovenfish76@yahoo.com.

The next Xtreme Bass Series Lake Toho Division tournament is May 22 on Lake Toho out of Lake Front Park. Entry fee is $120 per team and $35 membership fee per angler. Time is safe light to 3 p.m. For more info, go to www.xbseries.com or call Jeremy Smith at 813-967-1821.

The next Lake Wales Po Boys Bass Club tournament is May 22 on Lake Reedy out of the Polk County ramp. There is a $35 membership fee per year with a $50 per team tournament entry fee and $20 per team big bass pot. All tournaments are safe light to 2 p.m. The club is seeking new membership. For more information contact Terry Nesbitt at 863-232-6897 and Carl Carmichael at 727-463-4802 or visit lakewalespoboys.com.

The next Sunshine State Crappie Trail tournament is their season ending championship May 27-28 on Rodman Reservoir. A one-time season membership fee is $50 and the tournament entry fee is $100. Registration is from 5:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. Time is 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weigh in is at 4 p.m. For more information contact Scott Stephenson at 772-643-1451.

The Camp Mack Guy Harvey Lodge, Marina & RV Resort 2022 Bonfire Tournament Series continues with its second event, the Blazing Bass Challenge June 4 at Lake Kissimmee. This is the second of three, one day tournaments to be held throughout the year and will conclude with a two-day tournament in November. Anglers looking to fish the series must be a member of the Angler House Club that is open for all to join. For more information call or to register call 800-243-8013 or visit www.BonfireSeries.com.

The next Xtreme Bass Series Istokpoga Division tournament is June 5 on Lake Istokpoga out of the Istokpoga Park ramp. Entry fee is $120 per team and $35 membership fee per angler. Time is safe light to 3 p.m. For more info, go to www.xbseries.com or call Craig Datema at 863-835-0375.

The next Winter Haven Lunker Lovers’ tournament is June 11-12 on Lake Okeechobee out of the Okee-Tantie ramp. The draw meeting will be held June 7 at Beef O’Brady’s in Winter Haven. The Lunker Lovers tournaments are for members only. To inquire about becoming a member or for more information call David Glenn at 863-559-0824, Lamar Middleton at 863-224-4050 or go to lunkerlovers.com.

Send tournament notices or results to Ledger Correspondent Michael Wilson at fishingresults@theledger.com. Deadline is Monday at 5:00 p.m.