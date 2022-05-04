ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Notebook: Oasis retires jersey; King signs, plus FACA baseball, softball winners

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3925b2_0fSkCg7o00

Oasis Christian announced the school is retiring the boys basketball jersey of senior Petey D'Alessandro.

D'Alessandro was the first player in school history to score 1,000 career points and led the state in steals three times. He finished his career with 615 steals.

In four years at Oasis, D'Alessandro never missed a game and has played in 109 straight games. He plans to attend Florida Polytechnic after receiving an academic scholarship.

D'Alessandro's No. 4 will be hung in the new Oasis gymnasium that is expected to be completed by 2023.

King signed with Pasco-Hernando

George Jenkins senior Timothy King signed with Pasco Hernando State College for basketball. King is a 6-foot-2 forward who averaged 9.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Both totals were nearly double his averages from his junior season.

FACA District 13 names top

baseball players and coaches

The Florida Athletic Coaches Association announced its District 13 players and coaches of the year for baseball.

The players of the year are: Jack Barnett, Fort Meade (1A); Blake Lyons, Santa Fe Catholic (2A); Brody Donay, Lakeland Christian (3A); Timmy Douglas, McKeel (4A); Mason Hixenbaugh, Lake Wales (5A); Sammy Hernandez, Lakeland (6A) and Austin Vakiener, Haines City (7A).

The coaches of the year are: Jon Spradlin, Fort Meade (1A); David Saliba, Santa Fe Catholic (2A); Matt Diaz, Lakeland Christian (3A); Ron Nipper, McKeel (4A); Steve Wilmouth, Lake Wales (5A); Alex Angulo, George Jenkins (6A) and Dan Butler, Haines City (7A).

FACA District 13 names top

softball players and coaches

The Florida Athletic Coaches Association announced its District 13 players and coaches of year for softball.

The players of the year are: JaMariya Brown, Fort Meade (1A); Kylee Toman, All Saints (2A); Belle Mancillas, Frostproof (3A); Alex Wright, Lake Region (4A); Kassidy Pontbriant, Auburndale (5A) and Red Oxley, Bartow (6A).

The coaches of the year are: Eric Grace, Fort Meade (1A); Randy Allen, All Saints (2A); Shannon Peacock, Frostproof (3A); John Bridges, Lake Region (4A); Mike Littles, Auburndale (5A) and Glenn Rutenbar, Bartow (6A).

Roy Fuoco can be reached at roy.fuoco@theledger.com or at 863-802-7526. Follow him on Twitter: @RoyFuoco.

Comments / 0

Related
The Ledger

Victory Christian boys hang on to win 1st region track title

The Victory Christian boys track and field team held a slim seven-point lead over Naples First Baptist heading into the final event of the Class 1A-Region 3 meet — the 4x400 relay — and the chance of the Storm holding on to win the title seemed tenuous. However, the Victory Christian relay team ran a season-best time...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Haines City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Sports
City
Winter Haven, FL
City
Auburndale, FL
City
Fort Meade, FL
City
Bartow, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Florida College Basketball
WCJB

West Port captures Class 7A District 2 softball title

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Class 7A District 2 softball championship game is living proof why there’s a reason the saying “it’s tough to beat a team three times in a season” exists in sports. Behind Reilly Bair’s second-inning grand slam, the West Port (18-8) softball...
OCALA, FL
The Ledger

LOCAL ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

TIM HAMLIN: 4 to 8 p.m. May 5, Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood, 3100 Canal Road, Lake Wales. Free. 863-439-2031. https://www.cherrypocket.com/. TONY KNIGHT: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 5, Tanners Lakeside Restaurant & Bar, 1006 Lake Howard Drive SW, Winter Haven. Free. 863-662-5948, https://www.facebook.com/TannersLakeside/. DAVID BRIMER: 5 to 8 p.m....
LAKELAND, FL
The Ledger

Baseball: Santa Fe Catholic, Fort Meade, McKeel grab district titles

Santa Fe Catholic rallied for three runs in the top of the fifth inning to defeat Winter Garden Foundation, 4-3, on Thursday night in the championship game of the Class 2A-District 7 baseball tournament. With the score tied 1-1, Foundation added a run in each of the third and fourth innings to take a 3-1 lead before Santa Fe rallied. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Butler
Person
Alex Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Boys Basketball#Baseball Players#Oasis Christian#Florida Polytechnic#Pasco#Faca District 13#Santa Fe Catholic
The Ledger

The Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy