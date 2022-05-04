Four people were taken to a hospital for injuries after a major accident near Ocean Drive and Doddridge Street Tuesday night.

At 8:53 p.m., Corpus Christi police responded to the two-vehicle crash, where officers discovered four people with non-life-threatening injuries. The individuals were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for their injuries.

Police believe the vehicles were racing. One of the vehicles entered the intersection at a high rate of speed, causing the collision, Senior Officer Gena Pena said.

The accident is still under investigation to determine who was at fault.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Four injured in major two-vehicle accident believed to involve racing near Ocean Drive