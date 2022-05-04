ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four injured in major two-vehicle accident believed to involve racing near Ocean Drive

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 2 days ago

Four people were taken to a hospital for injuries after a major accident near Ocean Drive and Doddridge Street Tuesday night.

At 8:53 p.m., Corpus Christi police responded to the two-vehicle crash, where officers discovered four people with non-life-threatening injuries. The individuals were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for their injuries.

Police believe the vehicles were racing. One of the vehicles entered the intersection at a high rate of speed, causing the collision, Senior Officer Gena Pena said.

The accident is still under investigation to determine who was at fault.

