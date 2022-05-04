ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another racist email sent to UMass Amherst Black students and organizations; Message taunts unsuccessful investigation into prior emails

By Will Katcher
 2 days ago
Black student groups and several individual Black students at the University of Massachusetts Amherst were targeted by a racist email Tuesday afternoon containing flagrantly offensive sentiments and taunts over an unsuccessful investigation into a series of racist messages from earlier in the year. The email referred to Black students...

