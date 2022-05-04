TDOC employee arrested, found with ‘hundreds of items’ of child porn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) employee was arrested Tuesday after child porn was found in his possession.

Michael V. White, a TDOC corporal at the Deberry Special Needs Facility, was charged after an investigation found hundreds of items of child porn on his internet cloud account.

Metro police say the investigation began after White’s internet service provider reported multiple uploads of sexual images and videos depicting young girls.

White was booked on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

White is due in court next month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.