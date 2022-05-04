ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

DNA test helps Cullman County woman find long-lost sister after decades of searching

By Jen Cardone
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2t9d_0fSkAZy100

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) – Diane Eubank waited nearly 30 years to meet her older sister. They initially connected last fall after connecting through a DNA test.

“I just gave up. I just assumed I would never know who she was,” Eubank said. “I’m excited, but I’m nervous. I’m really nervous.”

VIDEO: Escaped inmate, wanted officer seen on surveillance tape

Eubank met her sister, Barbara White, for the first time Tuesday night at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

“Don’t cry, you’ll make me cry,” White said as they embraced. “This is a joyous occasion.”

White and Eubank share the same mother. White was adopted to another family and lives in a suburb of Seattle, Wash.

“That’s what I’m gaining, a sibling and a second family basically,” White said. “You can’t learn about a person texting or on the phone. You gotta do it face to face. You have to cry a little, laugh a little.”

Eubank lost her husband last April and she almost lost her own life during an ATV accident in 2018 . She said God continues to intervene in her life.

‘Bloody Sunday’ church in Alabama on endangered places list

“Maybe he just felt like this is something I needed,” Eubank said.

Eubank said a family member let it slip that she had an older sister when she was in her late 20s. It wasn’t until a second cousin took a DNA test and matched with White that they made the connection.

“I guess my mother didn’t want us to know– me and my brother– that she had put a girl up for adoption,” Eubank said.

The sisters are 12 years apart in age. The two are planning to read letters written by their mother, which were saved by White’s birth father. White returns home this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman County, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Government
County
Cullman County, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Cullman County, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
WAAY-TV

New video shows Casey White, Vicky White driving to site where they abandoned vehicle

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance footage showing the escape of Vicky White and Casey White. The latest video shows them about 9:49 a.m. in a sheriff’s office vehicle driving through the intersection of Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway. They left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:41 a.m. That’s when Vicky White said she was taking Casey White for a court proceeding. That’s been determined to be a lie.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Wiat#Atv
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy