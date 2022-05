Traveling to some of Europe's coolest destinations could soon get a whole lot easier thanks to a new alliance between Eurostar and Thalys. On Friday, the two train companies announced the creation of a new holding company, Eurostar Group. Both will remain fully independent railway companies with headquarters in London and Brussels (respectively), however, the new partnership could soon bring more travelers to more places than ever before, and do so in a much more sustainable fashion.

