ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Israel scraps Independence Day fireworks after appeals from veterans

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PGFlg_0fSk9uIu00
Independence Day celebrations in Tel Aviv in 2018. Noisy displays have been cancelled this year due to concerns that the cracking and banging dredges up the horrors of war for military veterans.

For the first time, cities across Israel have scrapped fireworks displays that normally mark the country’s Independence Day out of consideration for military veterans and others with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Parties and celebrations that begin on Wednesday evening in more than a dozen cities, including Tel Aviv, will not be accompanied by the cracks and bangs of fireworks. Israeli authorities in Jerusalem have opted instead for a silent pyrotechnic show.

The move comes after increasingly vocal concerns from former soldiers, who say that the noisy festivities bring back the horrors of war.

“After much thought and consideration, which also included a comprehensive survey, I decided that there will be no fireworks at Independence Day ceremonies this year,” the mayor of Tel Aviv, Ron Huldai, said in a statement.

“One of the things that shaped and influenced the decision were appeals from soldiers struggling with PTSD seeking to cancel the show, as well as full consideration for the people living with disabilities. I hope that next year we will find a suitable alternative.”

“For most Israelis, fireworks are maybe a nice image in the sky, but for [veterans] it is the sound of gunfire and battle,” the Israeli culture minister, Hili Tropper, wrote in a Facebook post announcing that this year’s national ceremony in Jerusalem would proceed without fireworks.

“They have fought enough. They have paid a heavy price. This year we are reaching out to them.”

Currently, Jewish men and women in Israel must complete at least two years’ military service. The country has fought several wars since its creation 74 years ago, and occupied the Palestinian territories since 1967. According to Israeli defence ministry figures from 2020, about 5,000 former soldiers are recognised as having PTSD, although the actual number is believed to be much higher.

The country was shaken this time last year when a 26-year-old veteran of the 2014 Gaza war suffering from PTSD set himself on fire near Tel Aviv, resulting in severe injuries. The incident prompted debate over the adequacy of support systems for wounded and psychologically ill soldiers.

“Awareness of PTSD is growing among the public … There isn’t a single family who doesn’t know someone with PTSD,” said Prof Yair Bar-Haim, the acting director of the National Centre for Traumatic Stress and Resilience at Tel Aviv University.

“More veterans are coming forward to talk about their difficulties than before. It’s a gradual process, but I think it’s becoming very clear to Israelis that people who experienced war should be accommodated and taken seriously. When you weigh the price the people we sent to war paid, versus 15 minutes of joy seeing fireworks in the sky, it’s an easy decision.”

About 5% to 8% of Israel’s general population has been diagnosed with PTSD, comparable with rates in western countries, although the proportion with conflict-related psychological difficulties is higher, Bar-Haim said.

In the occupied Palestinian territories, where data is patchier, one survey found 23.2% of Palestinian adolescents suffered from PTSD. Dr Samah Jabr, a leading psychiatrist in Ramallah, has argued that the diagnosis does not adequately describe the Palestinian experience of trauma, which she calls “repetitive and ongoing”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Huldai
Daily Mail

'The Holy Land is turning into Disneyland': Christians are being driven out of Jerusalem by hate crimes and economic hardship which will leave the site nothing more than a 'tourist theme park'

At Easter the Little Petra guesthouse in the heart of Jerusalem’s Christian quarter should be bustling with pilgrims. Instead, the only ‘guests’ are a group of Jewish settlers who, judging by the charred double doors leading to what was the hotel’s souvenir shop, look like they checked in with cutting equipment.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Palestinian People#Independence Day#Israeli
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
PTSD
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Yellow Submarine: Russian Sub Flees Ukrainian Attack

This is the moment a Russian submarine tries to hide beneath the Black Sea after it was targetted by Ukrainian forces. The sub – seen sinking below the surface in a video of the attack – is part of the Russian fleet attacking Mykolaiv, a strategic northeastern Ukrainian port.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

The Guardian

264K+
Followers
68K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy