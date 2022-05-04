ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK lawyers still able to work for Russian clients despite new services sanctions

By Jasper Jolly
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mp6CC_0fSk9ixQ00
Foreign secretary, Liz Truss, says: ‘Cutting Russia’s access to British services will put more pressure on the Kremlin and ultimately help ensure Putin fails in Ukraine.’

The UK has said it will ban the export of services including accountancy, consultancy and PR advice to Russia in the latest attempt to isolate the country’s economy after the invasion of Ukraine – but lawyers will still be able to service Russian clients.

The foreign secretary, Liz Truss, announced the “ban on services exports to Russia” in a press release on Wednesday. It is thought that the measures will not take effect for several weeks.

Russian oligarchs, many of whom own significant assets in London and the UK, have in the past employed a vast array of British accountants, consultants and public relations advisers to carry out legally required reporting duties as well as lobbying and managing their reputations.

The UK is one of the world’s leading providers of professional services such as accounting. The Foreign Office said British firms account for about 10% of Russian imports in accounting, management consultancy and PR advice.

However, any ban would for the most part formalise an exodus by big professional services companies that was completed weeks ago. The “big four” accountants that dominate the sector globally – Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC – had by 7 March all announced they would exit Russia, while other services companies have ditched wealthy Russian clients in part because of concerns for their own reputations.

Since well before the latest invasion of Ukraine there has been widespread support in parliament, including from Conservative party MPs, for measures to prevent London companies from being “enablers” to Russian companies that play an important role in supporting Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, told parliament in March it was “shameful” that Russian companies could “launder their money and their reputations through our capital city”, pointing to “an industry of enablers”.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

However, it is understood that the measures will not affect the legal profession or other important services sectors such as software development and cloud services.

That means law firms will be free to continue to serve Russian clients. In some cases lawyers may even be able to serve clients who are subject to sanctions under licences provided by the Treasury.

Truss said: “Doing business with Putin’s regime is morally bankrupt and helps fund a war machine that is causing untold suffering across Ukraine. Cutting Russia’s access to British services will put more pressure on the Kremlin and ultimately help ensure Putin fails in Ukraine.”

The government also announced new sanctions on Russian reporters whom it accused of “spreading disinformation in Russia, justifying Putin’s illegal invasion as a ‘special military operation’”. They included war correspondents for the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company and the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda.

Iain Wright, the managing director of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAEW), said: “Many of our individual members and member firms have already taken proactive steps to disengage as appropriate with Russia. ICAEW is confident that chartered accountants, whether in practice or in business, will be ready and willing to play the fullest possible role in making these further measures effective.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Yvette Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Lawyers#Russian#British#The Foreign Office#Ey#Kpmg#Pwc
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Yellow Submarine: Russian Sub Flees Ukrainian Attack

This is the moment a Russian submarine tries to hide beneath the Black Sea after it was targetted by Ukrainian forces. The sub – seen sinking below the surface in a video of the attack – is part of the Russian fleet attacking Mykolaiv, a strategic northeastern Ukrainian port.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
The Week

Why neither Russia nor Ukraine wants to discuss the mystery explosions at strategic Russian facilities

Russian media reported explosions Wednesday at an ammunition depot near Belgorod and two other storage facilities near Ukraine's eastern border, in the latest instances of "unexplained fires and explosions at strategic locations in Russia, including storage depots, a sensitive defense research site, and the country's largest chemical plant," The Washington Post reports.
EUROPE
The Guardian

The Guardian

264K+
Followers
68K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy