ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

After Falling More Than 56% in a Year, Is STAAR Surgical Doomed?

By Alex Carchidi
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

With its share price down 56% in the past 12 months, STAAR Surgical 's (NASDAQ: STAA) stock has clearly seen better days. Judging by its collapse, it'd be reasonable to assume the implantable lens company is facing major headwinds -- but it isn't. In fact, there's not much standing in the way of its continued growth over time.

So is there another issue that should dissuade investors from approaching this stock? Perhaps, but rumors of STAAR's rolling demise are quite overblown, and here's why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrqPs_0fSk8FWG00

Image source: Getty Images.

Things are going according to plan

The first thing to know about STAAR Surgical is that it sells implantable refractive lenses for vision correction.

That means it competes with laser vision-correction surgery as well as more mundane products like glasses and contact lenses. As you might have guessed, the advantage of having vision correction in an implantable format is that there's none of the hassle associated with cleaning smudged lenses or dealing with dry eyes after wearing contacts for too long.

There's no shortage of people needing vision correction. Right now, there are at least 90 million people worldwide that fall within STAAR's target market, and the company has a market share of around 9% globally. In 2021, selling implantable lenses to those people brought it $230.4 million in revenue, but that's likely just the start. Management is banking on making around $295 million in 2022, and even more beyond this year.

By 2050, the company estimates that more than 50% of the global population will be myopic, meaning that they'll need help to see things that are far away, which will make its market even larger.

The catch is that (thankfully) nearsightedness isn't exactly going viral, despite becoming more prevalent over time. In other words, penetrating the market faster than the market's base rate of growth is more likely to be a marathon than a sprint. See below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVSkO_0fSk8FWG00

STAA Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

As you can see, STAAR's annual revenue growth over the past five years hasn't been too shabby, but it hasn't been very rapid either. Given the ongoing, strong uptake of its implantable lenses in major markets like China and Japan, it's reasonable to expect similar rates of growth over the next few years.

Plus, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just approved one of STAAR's next-generation lenses for sale, which is sure to deliver even more growth. And assuming total expenses continue their slow decline as a share of sales, investors can also expect to see earnings continue to rise at a rapid pace, and expanding margins are plausible too.

Furthermore, the company's debt load of near $32 million is negligible, given 2021's free cash flow (FCF) in excess of $30.3 million.

A bloated valuation is a challenge right now

So STAAR Surgical is very far from being doomed. The only issue is that investors are going to need to pay a hefty toll to own this stock. Consider the following:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJiSt_0fSk8FWG00

STAA PE Ratio data by YCharts

As you can see, the stock's valuation has taken quite a parabolic trajectory over the last three years. But even after its sharp decline in recent months, it's still very pricey with a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 120 and price-to-book (P/B) multiple of about 11.

By contrast, the medical equipment industry's average P/E multiple is close to 49 and its average P/B multiple is nearly 6.9. That doesn't mean the stock isn't worth buying, but it does mean that there's an ongoing valuation risk.

If investors know that they can get similar earnings growth with another stock while paying significantly less for the privilege, they might even sell their shares. And at its current valuation, it wouldn't be too surprising to hear that value investors are staying far away from STAAR Surgical.

Nonetheless, in the long-term, the stock's valuation won't matter as much as the company's ability to keep efficiently penetrating the global market as it expands. Therefore, while I wouldn't be comfortable with buying STAAR at its current price, it's probably going to be a lucrative company to own over the next decade and beyond.

10 stocks we like better than STAAR Surgical
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and STAAR Surgical wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends STAAR Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

Although big market declines can be worrisome, they're the ideal time to invest. These fast-paced, innovative stocks have declined by as much as 78% from their all-time highs. The good news is that these stocks have clear-cut competitive advantages and can maintain double-digit sales growth. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why TPI Composites Stock Jumped 20% Today in a Down Market

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. The stock market is sinking further...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
China
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday's session saw 211 companies set new 52-week lows. S&P Global SPGI is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Performance Shipping PSHG was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Spero Therapeutics SPRO's stock...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy