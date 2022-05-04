ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Amarin Stock Is Sinking on Wednesday

By Cory Renauer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) , a pharmaceutical company that markets a fish oil supplement called Vascepa, are under pressure after the company's first-quarter earnings call. Results that missed expectations prompted the market to drag the stock 42.9% lower as of 10:25 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

So what

Back in 2019, the Food and Drug Administration approved an expanded indication for Vascepa that was expected to produce windfall profits for the company. Unfortunately for Amarin, a federal court ruling opened Vascepa up to competition from generic versions in 2020.

The stock is sliding today because first-quarter earnings results suggest the company's commercialization strategy isn't working. First-quarter revenue fell 34% year over year to $94 million, which was $33 million less than Wall Street was expecting.

The company also missed expectations on the bottom line. The average analyst following Amarin was looking for a loss of $0.02 per share, but the company reported a much wider loss of $0.08 per share.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bIB8q_0fSk8EdX00

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Amarin started selling its fish oil supplement in 2013 with limited success. The landmark Reduce-IT trial proved that treatment with Vascepa lowers the risk of cardiovascular events like a heart attack or stroke for patients who have elevated triglyceride levels despite treatment with cholesterol-reducing statins.

Without patent-protected exclusivity in the U.S., Amarin is relying on the E.U., where its fish oil is marketed as Vazkepa. But Sweden is still the only country in the E.U. that has granted Vazkepa a national coverage determination. This is probably why the company still hasn't provided any revenue guidance for 2022.

As long as there's a shroud over its international expansion effort, it's probably best to watch this pharmaceutical stock from a safe distance.

More From The Motley Fool

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

Warren Buffett has created more than $760 billion in value for shareholders since 1965. Although Apple and BofA are Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings, Buffett has spent far more buying another stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Fish Oil#Cholesterol#Statins#Amrn#Getty Images
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy