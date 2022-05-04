ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Kingman by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-04 03:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 25.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Friday morning to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 25.4 Fri 9 PM 26.2 26.5 26.2 26.5 1 PM 5/08
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 01:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING The strongest winds have eased, but southwest winds with occasional gusts of 25 to 40 mph are still possible early this morning and into this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murdock, KS
County
Kingman County, KS
City
Kingman, KS
City
Rago, KS
City
Cheney, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
City
Spivey, KS
WJCL

Impact Weather Day Friday...when storms arrive in your neighborhood

Friday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day. Hot temperatures and a line of potentially severe thunderstorms are in the forecast. The line of storms is set to sweep into our area viewing area by mid to late afternoon. Strong winds, hail, downpours, and even isolated tornadoes are possible. Check...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler#Willowdale Spivey
Texoma's Homepage

Severe weather outlook as May begins

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday Severe Weather Outlook: We have an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for most of the area, and a Slight Risk for the rest of Wednesday, May 4. Very large hail and a strong tornado or two are the main concerns. Strong wind gusts will be possible […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Beaver FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRETY OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Beaver. In Texas...Ochiltree Lipscomb...Roberts...Hemphill and Wheeler. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 7. * Timing...Sunday 10 AM CDT until midnight Sunday night.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 430 PM EDT. Target Area: Morgan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. For the Cacapon River...including Great Cacapon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cacapon River near Great Cacapon. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Rock Ford Road begins to flood in multiple locations, including flowing completely over the low water bridge. Constant Run Road and a small portion of Kilgore Road also begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 5.5 feet, or 3.5 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 9.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.2 feet on 08/17/1942. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8AM 2PM 8PM Stg Time Date Cacapon River Great Cacapon 9.0 5.5 Sat 3 am 5.9 6.7 8.3 9.2 2am Sun
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Weather for Friday, May 6, 2022

Friday Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. High near 66. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Friday Night Showers and possibly […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Morton; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...084 AND 085 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...084 AND 085 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
MORTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Accomack COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Around 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, Inland Worcester and Maryland Beaches Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around 2 feet of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/01 PM 3.6 1.1 1.9 5-6 NONE 08/01 AM 4.8 2.3 2.7 7 MINOR 08/02 PM 4.8 2.3 3.1 8 MINOR 09/02 AM 4.9 2.4 2.8 8 MINOR 09/03 PM 4.4 1.9 2.6 8 MINOR CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/01 PM 3.1 0.3 1.2 1 NONE 08/02 AM 4.9 2.1 2.4 1 MINOR 08/02 PM 4.9 2.1 3.0 1 MINOR 09/03 AM 5.1 2.3 2.7 1 MODERATE 09/03 PM 5.0 2.2 3.0 1 MODERATE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/02 PM 4.5 0.0 1.2 1 NONE 08/02 AM 6.4 1.9 2.4 1 NONE 08/03 PM 6.8 2.3 3.5 1 MINOR 09/03 AM 7.4 2.9 3.6 1 MINOR 09/04 PM 6.7 2.2 3.3 1 MINOR
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Grant, Hamilton, Haskell, Meade, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Haskell; Meade; Seward FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...075...076...086 AND 087 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward and Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy