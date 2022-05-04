Ohio State AD suggests college football should declare independence

View the original article to see embedded media.

Change is the name of the game in college football these days, with new rules for the transfer portal system and players making money off their name and image.

Those changes have led many among the decision makers in the sport to start openly questioning whether or not college football needs the NCAA at all.

Now that group includes Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, who may have a new idea on how college football can govern itself in the future.

College football must "create our own rules"

Smith — who said he was "just throwing ideas out" there — proposed that the 10 existing FBS conferences move away from the NCAA and move under the authority of the College Football Playoff directly.

"We [can] create our own rules, create our own governance structure, have our own enforcement, we have our own requirements, whatever that might be," Smith said to ESPN.

"That might be in the medical space, for example, if a student-athlete is injured and hurt in his or her senior year. You take care of them when they're done until they're healed. And we have the funding in place to do that.

"You don't touch anything else with the NCAA. You keep the academic requirements in place. The reality is, those schools who offer 85 scholarships in football have made a different commitment and that needs to be addressed."

