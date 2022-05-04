ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State AD suggests college football should declare independence

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CL628_0fSk7zDb00

View the original article to see embedded media.

Change is the name of the game in college football these days, with new rules for the transfer portal system and players making money off their name and image.

Those changes have led many among the decision makers in the sport to start openly questioning whether or not college football needs the NCAA at all.

Now that group includes Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, who may have a new idea on how college football can govern itself in the future.

College football must "create our own rules"

Smith — who said he was "just throwing ideas out" there — proposed that the 10 existing FBS conferences move away from the NCAA and move under the authority of the College Football Playoff directly.

"We [can] create our own rules, create our own governance structure, have our own enforcement, we have our own requirements, whatever that might be," Smith said to ESPN.

"That might be in the medical space, for example, if a student-athlete is injured and hurt in his or her senior year. You take care of them when they're done until they're healed. And we have the funding in place to do that.

"You don't touch anything else with the NCAA. You keep the academic requirements in place. The reality is, those schools who offer 85 scholarships in football have made a different commitment and that needs to be addressed."

( h/t ESPN )

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Fans React To The Urban Meyer, Texas Speculation

During this Wednesday's edition of Keyshawn, JWill & Max, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum asked Keyshawn Johnson where Urban Meyer will go next. Johnson believes Meyer could end up being the next head coach of the Texas Longhorns. "University of Texas! Steve Sarkisian is not having any sort of run at...
AUSTIN, TX
Popculture

Former Pro Bowl Quarterback Eyeing NFL Return After Missing 2021 Season

An NFL quarterback who missed the entire 2021 season is ready to get back on the field. Robert Griffin III recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and said he had received some calls from NFL teams after recording a 4.48 40-yard Dash at Rich Eisen's charity event. "Yes, I...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Wednesday

Ohio State's football program just got a massive commitment for its 2023 recruiting class. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld committed to Ohio State over Alabama and Notre Dame. In Fawcett's story, Siereveld told him that Ohio State had everything he could ever want when choosing...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Declare Independence#American Football#Ohio State Ad#Fbs
Upworthy

When a woman was assaulted by his teammate, a college football star refused to stay silent

Most parents hope they raise kind humans. Those that will show up for a friend in need without looking for a pat on the back for doing so. This story about a college student who was sexually assaulted in the '70s by a popular and beloved college football player shows exactly what it means to be the kind of person who shows up for someone in need. Betsy Sailor was a student at Penn State University in the late '70s when she accused a football player of assaulting her at knifepoint. Nevertheless, the football season continued and the players closed ranks around the star player leaving Sailor isolated and fearful. That is until Irv Pankey knocked on her door.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's Honest Admission On Her Golf Game

Anyone who's played golf has gone through a period where nothing seems to work right - pros included. This week, former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac opened up about the current state of her golf game. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San...
GOLF
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Steve Spurrier Very Clear

Legendary Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is clearly a fan of retired head coach Steve Spurrier. Saban, arguably the greatest head coach in college football history, paid tribute to Spurrier this week. The national title-winning head coach said that Spurrier was an "icon" for the sport. “Steve was always...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Thinks 1 NFL QB Is In For "Very Big Year"

Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky expects at least one of them to make a major leap this fall. During this Wednesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Orlovsky expressed confidence in New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. "I...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Crean reportedly 'hot name' for new college basketball opening

Tom Crean is being talked about in connection with a newly open college basketball head coaching job. The University of Evansville basketball job is open after new athletics director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried decided to fire Todd Lickliter, who went 15-53 in 2-plus seasons after taking over in January 2020. One college basketball insider is already linking Crean to the open job in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Spun

Prominent College Athletic Director Fired On Wednesday

Athletic director Darron Boatright is out at Wichita State. In a Wednesday release, the school announced Boatright's firing amid growing concerns about the school's inability to compete in the age of NIL. Per university president Rick Muma:. Earlier today, I informed Director of Athletics Darron Boatright, who has served the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
237
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy