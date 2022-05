BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox had their hitting once again stifled by the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday Afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium, as they dropped the third game of their six-game series 6-1. Despite taking an early lead and drawing 11 walks for the second-consecutive day, Bowie only went 0-for-5 at the plate with […]

BOWIE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO