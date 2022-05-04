Man missing from Lawrenceburg found dead in pond

The body of a 59-year-old man reported missing from Lawrenceburg, Ind. was found floating in a pond on York Ridge Road in Guilford, Ind. on Saturday.

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office said in a post to social media on Wednesday the body was identified as Paul Bradley. Bradley was reported missing by a family member on April 11 and police said he hadn't been heard from since April 3, when he was seen leaving a residence on Ester Ridge Road in a maroon Dodge Dakota with a white camper shell.

Police said they searched the area around where Bradley was last seen and attempted to track him, but ultimately couldn't find him.

On Saturday, a resident on York Ridge Road in Guilford called police and reported a body floating in a pond on a property. Several Dearborn County agencies responded and removed the body from the pond.

The Dearborn County water rescue team then investigated the pond itself, where they found a submerged vehicle. When officials removed the vehicle from the pond, it was identified as a maroon Dodge Dakota belonging to Bradley. The Dearborn County Coroner's Office also positively identified the body as Bradley's based on medical records, body markings and evidence at the scene, police said.

Police said they don't know why Bradley drove off the road and crashed into the pond.

