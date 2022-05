In 1989, a book entitled “Friday Night Lights” put the Odessa Permian Texas high school football dynasty into the national conversation. A decent amount of attention is given to the Permian-Midland Lee (now, Midland Legacy) rivalry in the book, but almost as a side note, or afterthought. That is appropriate, because for the most part, that was Lee’s place. A sometimes-pesky little brother to mighty Mojo.

