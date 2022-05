We wanted to make sure that everyone was aware that we have seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases throughout the district in the last two weeks. With an increase in cases, we urge everyone to take extra precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. As a school district we continue to disinfect our classrooms each evening, we have our HVAC system operating for longer hours and with MERV-13 filtration, and we continue to run HEPA filtration air purifiers in each occupied space.

