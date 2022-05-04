Sydney Sweeney's Unusual Plan To Make It In Hollywood Is A Lesson For All Of Us

Sydney Sweeney made it from Spokane, Washington, to success in Hollywood ― and how she did it rightfully impressed “ The Tonight Show ” host Jimmy Fallon . (Watch the video below.)

When Sweeney, who plays the much-memed Cassie on the HBO teen drama “ Euphoria ,” told her parents that she wanted to pursue acting, they “thought it was like wanting to be a princess, that it wasn’t real, you couldn’t touch it,” she said.

But at age 11, Sweeney convinced them it could be done by putting together a five-year business plan in a PowerPoint presentation. All it took was determination and some Googling.

“They took me seriously,” she said of mom and dad, adding: “They listened.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.