Sheriff: Warren County sex offender failed to register

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On March 18, 2022, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation involving Scott M. Habshi, 56, a Level Three sex offender. The investigation, according to sheriff’s deputies, determined that Habshi had failed to update his photo for the New York State Sex Offender Registry as required every year per his Level Three status.

During further investigation, sheriff’s deputies learned that he also failed to verify his address with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, which is also part of his requirements. Habshi was arrested on May 3.

Charged:

Failure to register (Felony)

Failure to verify (Felony)

Habshi was arraigned in Warren County CAP Court and sent to the Warren County Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court at a later date. This investigation was conducted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

