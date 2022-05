SPOAKNE, Wash.— The game between the Spokane Indians and the Tri-City Dust Devils has been postponed due to bad weather and field conditions. A doubleheader will occur on Saturday, May 7, starting at 5:09 p.m. Two seven-inning games will be played, and a 30-minute intermission will take place in between the end of the first game and the start of the second game.

1 DAY AGO