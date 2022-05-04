ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Adams announces historic college and career scholarships for NYC youth

By Isabel Song Beer
politicsny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the investments into the futures of the city’s youth by giving...

politicsny.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Claims Parents Who Allow Kids to ‘Pick Their Gender’ Are Likely ‘Adult Predators’

Candace Owens is giving her take on parenting this week… and claims that there is something suspect about a parent who allows their children to choose their gender. “I would never allow my children to have play dates at the homes of parents who have allowed their children to pick their gender. Such an easy way to identify adult predators,” she tweeted.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Scholarships#New York City Mayor#Nyc Scholarship
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Is Among The Top 5 States People Are Moving Away From

According to a new report, many New Yorkers are making a great escape from the Empire State. MoneyWise released data that says residents of New York State are leaving in greater numbers than new people are moving into the state. I love New York and I enjoy living here. I've lived in many other places across the United States, but NY is in my top 3 places to live. I especially enjoyed living in Manhattan to go to college (but the way my budget was set up at the time, I had to eventually leave). With that said, I can think of quite a few reasons people would want to move away from New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James recovers more than $2.9M for hundreds of New York City Marriott Workers denied full severance pay

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced an agreement with Marriott International, Inc. that will provide hundreds of previously terminated workers with more than $2.9 million in undelivered severance pay. Management at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square promised non-unionized employees the same or better benefits as unionized hotel workers, but when more than 800 workers were fired in March 2021, non-unionized former employees received less severance pay than those who were members of a union. As part of the agreement, Marriott will pay $2.95 million to more than 500 individual workers who would have received greater amounts of severance had they been unionized.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Culinary is Offering a Dinner for Hudson Valley Graduates

It is May, and that means college graduation season! In my case, I didn't quite get the typical pomp and circumstance since I graduated in the unceremonious year of 2020, but we did have a smaller ceremony the next year. Since things seem to be turning back around the a degree, colleges are allowing for more "normal" graduation ceremonies to happen. Perhaps not everything is back to how it was before, but universities are at least letting graduates walk across their stages and celebrate together rather than through a video screen, or nothing at all.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Travel Maven

These 5 places in NYC will host free concerts all Summer long

Free concerts are one of the many charms of summertime in NYC and they certainly help make the heat a little more bearable. From classical music in parks to dance and jazz concerts on the river, here is a list of 5 public spaces you'll be able to catch a free concert this Summer. Be sure to follow the links for more information and specific dates and lineups.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Outdoor dining structures removed along Ninth Avenue

NEW YORK -- Ninth Avenue is looking a little different.Several Hell's Kitchen restaurants have been ordered to remove their outdoor dining structures.The city says it's necessary for a water main repair and sidewalk expansion project. The mayor says not to worry -- the outdoor dining structures will be allowed to return.Still, businesses say this couldn't have come at a worse time."Summer is coming. Outdoor dining is important," said Jordi Sannella, of Norma."It would have been great to use those dead months when nobody wanted to sit outside," said Caitlan Lestesr-Sams, of Alfie's."We're telling those on Ninth Avenue, hold on, they're coming back. We know it was a real boost for the economy. It helped our restaurants. It kept them afloat," Mayor Eric Adams said.The mayor says he wants to see the sheds beautified and standardized.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nonprofitquarterly.org

Ending Poverty Pay for Human Services Workers: A New York City Story

Not long ago, NPQ published an article by Jon Pratt that discussed how nonprofit workers, particularly in the human services field, often remain undercompensated. For a long time, nonprofits went along with local governments, underpaying for the human services nonprofits provided. In my home city of New York, nonprofits have mobilized in recent years to press the case for full funding of their contracts with local government. Increasingly, their efforts have elevated awareness of the need to fairly compensate an essential and committed nonprofit workforce. In New York City, this highly educated workforce is primarily women of color. Momentum is building to rectify glaring pay disparities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy