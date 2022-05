A 24-year-old woman from Berks County has been arrested in connection with the fentanyl death of one of her alleged customers, authorities said. Yoli Eisenhardt, of Fleetwood, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of communication facility, delivery of a controlled substance, and other related offenses in the death of a woman, the Berks County District Attorney's Office said.

