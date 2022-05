Messiah Mickens is just 14, and has not played a down of varsity football yet, but Friday he picked up his first college offer. And it was a big one. SEC big. Texas A&M is the first school on the list for the 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back, who will be a freshman with the Trinity Shamrocks this fall.

GRANTHAM, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO