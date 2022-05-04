ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Chicago

Cubs' Drew Smyly Could Return From Bereavement List Vs. Dodgers

Cubs map out rotation vs. Dodgers, could include Smyly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs have mapped out their starting rotation for this weekend's series against the Dodgers, but it remains a bit in flux. Justin Steele (Saturday) and Marcus Stroman (Sunday) are each probable starters for the...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Wainwright, Arenado lead Cardinals to 10-0 romp over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, Nolan Arenado hit a three-run shot and finished with five RBIs, and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Kansas City Royals 10-0 on Wednesday to take their four-game season series. Wainwright (3-3) allowed just a one-out...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Tony Gonsolin pitching for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gonsolin will be on the mound for Wednesday's clash with the Giants. In 17 innings pitched so far this season, Consolin has a 1.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 13 strikeouts, and 8 walks. Gonsolin's Wednesday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Notches third save

Kennedy allowed one hit during a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save during Wednesday's 8-7 win at Miami. He had zero strikeouts and zero walks. The Diamondbacks rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a one-run lead, and Kennedy was called upon for the save with Mark Melancon (illness) still on the COVID-19 IL. Kennedy gave up a one-out single but still retired the side with relative ease on 12 pitches. The veteran right-hander has converted saves in three straight appearances with Melancon out, while Joe Mantiply has one save in that stretch. Kennedy figures to move back to a setup role within the next few days when Melancon returns, but it appears he's the favorite for save chances should Melancon land on the injured list again later in the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Rockies look to stop 4-game road slide, play the Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies (15-10, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (13-13, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (3-0, 1.90 ERA, .85 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-1, 1.27 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) LINE: Diamondbacks -147, Rockies +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: One-out save

Melancon got the final out of Friday's 4-1 win against the Rockies, allowing one walk. Melancon relieved starter Merrill Kelly with two out in the ninth and the tying run at the plate. He walked Sam Hilliard but induced a Jose Iglesias groundout to secure his fifth save. Though Melancon's allowed just one run through 8.1 innings, he's struck out only three batters and owns a high 1.32 WHIP.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Giants aim to end 4-game losing streak, take on the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (14-10, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-11, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Allows seven hits

Senzatela allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out one across 4.1 innings Thursday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision. Senzatela allowed a home run to Juan Soto in the first inning, but he scattered six additional hits and avoided...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Four-game starting run ends

Luplow is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Since returning from the injured list April 25, Luplow has made a strong push for a near-everyday role. He's appeared in eight of Arizona's nine games since being activated, starting five times while going 5-for-21 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base. Arizona likely envisioned the righty-hitting Luplow filling the short side of a platoon in the outfield, but the ongoing struggles of designated hitter Seth Beer and first baseman Christian Walker have allowed Luplow to push for more work against right-handed pitching.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Placed on 10-day IL

Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ankle bursitis Wednesday, retroactive to May 3. Santana was slated to miss a second consecutive game Wednesday after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup, and he'll get additional time to recover since he's dealing with some inflammation. Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn should see increased playing time at first base, while Emmanuel Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Homers in comeback win

Varsho went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 win over Miami. The Diamondbacks fought back twice from deficits to pull out a game in which starter Madison Bumgarner was ejected following the first inning. Varsho's two-run jack was part of the first comeback and completed a five-run fourth inning. It was his fifth home run and extended his hitting streak to four games. Arizona's leadoff batter spent the first two weeks of the season below .200, but Varsho's picked up the pace since, going 14-for-47 (.298) with six extra-base hits, seven RBI and nine runs scored over 13 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Magic Johnson joining bid for Denver Broncos: NBA legend teaming up with 76ers co-owner to purchase franchise

Magic Johnson made jaw-dropping assists look routine during his legendary career with the Lakers. Now, the Hall of Fame point guard is looking to do so in terms of sports ownership. Johnson has partnered with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to bid for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico. The Bowlen family, which owned the Broncos for 38 years, put the team up for sale earlier this offseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Drives in three against Rockies

Ruiz went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Rockies. The young catcher continues to find his groove at the plate. Over his last 11 games, Ruiz is slashing .324/.390/.405 with five multi-hit performances, and while he's still looking for his first homer of 2022, he's showing why he was a key piece of last year's Trea Turner-Max Scherzer deal with the Dodgers.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Riding pine Friday

Margot isn't starting Friday against the Mariners. Margot started in the last six games and hit .360 with a triple, two doubles, five runs, five RBI and a stolen base. Brett Phillips will start in right field and bat ninth Friday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

