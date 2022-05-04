Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Kennedy allowed one hit during a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save during Wednesday's 8-7 win at Miami. He had zero strikeouts and zero walks. The Diamondbacks rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a one-run lead, and Kennedy was called upon for the save with Mark Melancon (illness) still on the COVID-19 IL. Kennedy gave up a one-out single but still retired the side with relative ease on 12 pitches. The veteran right-hander has converted saves in three straight appearances with Melancon out, while Joe Mantiply has one save in that stretch. Kennedy figures to move back to a setup role within the next few days when Melancon returns, but it appears he's the favorite for save chances should Melancon land on the injured list again later in the season.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO