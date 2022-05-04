ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets' Dominic Smith: Gets breather Wednesday

Smith isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Atlanta. Smith started in the second game of Tuesday's...

ESPN

Mets floor Phillies with 7-run 9th, Marte caps 8-7 win

PHILADELPHIA -- — The previous 330 times the New York Mets trailed by six runs in the ninth inning, they had lost. “I’m sure everyone counted us out,” Brandon Nimmo said. “These guys, they don’t give up. With that mentality, anything is possible.”. The Mets...
Yardbarker

Steve Cohen Is Speaking For All Mets Fans

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is a man of the people. He’s the kind of owner that takes his job very seriously, but also enjoys it and acts as a fan at the same time. He’s the owner players and fans alike want running their team, somebody who is serious about winning and cares about doing whatever he can to put the best possible product out on the field.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Security guard at Mets game hit on head by foul ball

A security guard who was working during Wednesday’s New York Mets-Atlanta Braves game at Citi Field was hit on the head by a foul ball, but the man is said to be OK. The incident took place during the top of the second inning when Travis d’Arnaud swung at a first-pitch strike with the bases empty and two outs. D’Arnaud hit a pop up towards the third base side that drifted into the camera well before the dugout. The ball hit the security guard on the head.
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News: Anthony Volpe development update, Yankees Vs Rangers preview

The New York Yankees have been on an absolute tear the past few weeks, winning 11 of their last 12 games. It seems as if general manager Brian Cashman’s strategy worked to perfection, especially the acquisition of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who has been tremendous offensively this year, hosting a .295 average with seven RBIs. The consensus is still that Kiner-Falefa will serve as a stopgap as a team waits for Anthony Volpe to develop.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Placed on 10-day IL

Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ankle bursitis Wednesday, retroactive to May 3. Santana was slated to miss a second consecutive game Wednesday after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup, and he'll get additional time to recover since he's dealing with some inflammation. Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn should see increased playing time at first base, while Emmanuel Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
Yardbarker

Francisco Lindor Made A Bold Promise To A Mets Teammate

In baseball, or in all sports for that matter, teammates see each other as brothers and sisters. They fight for one another and give everything they have to help each other succeed for one common goal. The same can be said for the New York Mets, who are off to...
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Riding pine Friday

Margot isn't starting Friday against the Mariners. Margot started in the last six games and hit .360 with a triple, two doubles, five runs, five RBI and a stolen base. Brett Phillips will start in right field and bat ninth Friday.
FOX Sports

Phillies aim to stop 4-game skid, play the Mets

LINE: Mets -137, Phillies +118; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to end a four-game losing streak when they play the New York Mets. Philadelphia has an 11-15 record overall and an 8-8 record in home games. The Phillies have a 5-10 record in games when they have given up a home run.
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Knocks first homer

Guillorme went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against Atlanta. Guillorme drew a start at second base and hit eighth with Mark Canha drawing a day off and Jeff McNeil shifting to the outfield as a result. Guillorme moved up a slot on the depth chart after Robinson Cano was designated for assignment, and he has now started three of the team's last five games. He took advantage of the opportunity Wednesday by taking Darren O'Day yard for his first homer of the season in the ninth inning. Guillorme is now hitting .243/.364/.405 across 45 plate appearances on the campaign.
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Activated Friday

Kirilloff (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the A's, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He hit .227 with zero extra-base hits, six strikeouts and six walks in 22 at-bats on his rehab assignment. Luis Arraez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Kirilloff should assume a regular role with the Twins going forward.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
