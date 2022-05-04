ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 best pool lounge chairs of 2022 to complete your backyard oasis

By Victoria Giardina
With summer on its way, there’s no better time to design your dream backyard — from outdoor fire pits , heaters , pool floats , and outdoor pizza ovens to patio furniture and yes, pool lounge chairs.

Much like your favorite beach chair (paired with our top beach umbrellas for the season), you’ll be sitting back and relaxing in your go-to swimwear , oversized sunglasses and sunscreen (and facial sunscreen of course).

Picture this: you’re blowing up your favorite pool floats (or, if you don’t have a pool: a inflatable hot tub ), lounging back to listen to some of the best audible books right now and enjoying a summertime sangria (perhaps made with one of the best cocktail shaker sets ).

To complete your setup, you’ll need a reliable pool lounge chair to keep you relaxed. Ahead, find the 10 best options we rounded up from Amazon , Target and more.

1. Best Choice Products Gravity Lounge Chairs (Set of 2) , $120, original price: $130
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ez9fE_0fSk0Zds00
Amazon

As an Amazon best-seller , Best Choice Products’ Gravity Lounge Chairs are the lightweight seaters you’ve been looking for. Available in virtually every color under the sun, they’re perfect for basking under the sun, too.

amazon amazon pool lounge chairs
2. Crestlive Products Chaise Lounge Chairs (Set of 2) , $620
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RIZhL_0fSk0Zds00
Target

If you want the royal treatment (extreme comfort, that is), pick up Crestlive Products’ Chaise Lounge Chairs. We adore this cool-toned blue color and black steel accents, and it’s the perfect reclining option for tanning on a marshmallow-soft cushion.

target
target pool lounge chairs 3. Ebern Designs Raminez Chaise Lounge Chairs (Set of 2) , $307
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QzjIb_0fSk0Zds00
Wayfair

We’re feeling mod this summer, and it’s all thanks to Ebern Designs’ Raminez Chaise Lounge Chairs. This set of 2 looks stylish atop your concrete pavers, especially with its exaggerated contoured upper and near-to-the-ground lower. For the price, we recommend picking them up ASAP.

wayfair wayfair pool lounge chairs 4. Mainstays Sand Dune Outdoor Chaise Lounge (Set of 2) , $165
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5BMK_0fSk0Zds00
Walmart

Looking just as good on your outdoor deck, Mainstays’ Sand Dune Outdoor Chaise Loungers are the optimal, budget-friendly pick to have you relaxing in style. The lightweight seat and seamless material helps to avoid that sticky feeling, too.

walmart walmart pool lounge chairs 5. Christopher Knight Home Lahaina Acacia Wood Foldable Chaise Lounge (Set of 2) , $320, original price: $467
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RdfHP_0fSk0Zds00
Overstock

OK, we’re nearly obsessed with Christopher Knight Home’s Lahaina Loungers. The wooden look is timeless, looks great in any yard and is even more delightful when styled with some colorful patio pillows for an extra flair.

overstock overstock pool lounge chairs 6. Hampton Bay Cambridge Wicker Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge with CushionGuard (Set of 2) , $379
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325BGz_0fSk0Zds00
The Home Depot

To add a pop of cool-tone color to your backyard oasis, consider Hampton Bay’s Cambridge Wicker Outdoor Patio Chaise Loungers. Clad with CushionGuard for maximum comfort, we’re all for the navy and brown combo to relax in all summer long.

the home depot the home depot pool lounge chairs 7. Goplus 3-Piece Wooden Folding Lounge Chair Set , $425
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMHVN_0fSk0Zds00
Lowe's

We’ve never seen a pool lounge chair quite like Golpus’. The head-to-toe cushioning is next-level, especially when paired with the mini side table that’s included in the set (a major score!) The trio just makes sipping a cool drink by the pool that much better.

lowe’s lowe’s pool lounge chairs 8. Eliana Outdoor Single Wicker Chaise Lounge , $464
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1p4g_0fSk0Zds00
Dot & Bo

If you want to ride the pool lounge chair wave solo, Eliana’s Outdoor Wicker Chaise Lounge is your best bet. It’s extra-wide, too, giving you space to really get comfortable when working on your tan, and it’s a quality chair that’s less than $475.

dot & Bo dot & bo pool lounge chairs 9. Vivere Glendale Pool Chaise Lounger with Wheels , $325
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXGU2_0fSk0Zds00
Hayneedle

We were mindblown when we came across Vivere’s Glendale Pool Chaise Lounger — with wheels! Who knew? For transporting and gliding all throughout your backyard, Hayneedle’s unique option is just as comfortable as it is practical.

hayneedle hayneedle pool lounge chairs 10. Business & Pleasure Co. The Sling Chair , $249
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dufkd_0fSk0Zds00
Business & Pleasure Co.

As one of our favorite beach-y brands, Business & Pleasure Co. has a slew of incredible loungers to add to your shopping cart (just check out its page for proof). Specifically, its popular Sling Chair is supreme, giving you that resort-like feeling from home.

To get the full experience, we recommend picking up the brand’s Holiday Beach Umbrella ($199) that you can use at the beach. For use by the pool, pick up the Classic Base ($249) for a two-in-one nifty find.

business & pleasure co. business & pleasure co. pool lounge chairs

