ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Frontier Airlines passenger duct-taped for groping crew lands in jail

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ni9m_0fSk0Yl900

A Frontier Airlines passenger who went viral after he was duct-taped to his seat for allegedly groping two flight attendants and assaulting another has been sentenced to 60 days in the slammer.

Maxwell Berry pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction for his antics aboard the flight from Philadelphia to Miami in August, ABC News reported .

The 23-year-old, who had faced a year-and-a-half behind bars and a $15,000 fine, also was sentenced to one year of supervised release. He must surrender by Aug. 1.

Cellphone footage showed the frisky flier being duct-taped to the back of a seat before he was arrested by waiting cops on three counts of battery.

The video showed the Norfolk, Ohio, man scuffling with a male flight attendant and yelling profanities while sitting in a window seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SXFN_0fSk0Yl900
Berry’s booking photo after the incident.
Miami-Dade County Department of

An arrest report said he ordered two drinks and then asked for another before brushing his empty cup against the backside of a female flight attendant, who told him, “Don’t touch me.”

Berry proceeded to spill his new drink on his shirt, prompting him to go to the bathroom and come out “shirtless,” according to the report. He then walked around the cabin and groped the chest of two flight attendants.

“He came from behind and put his arm around both of them and groped their breasts again,” the arrest report said.

Berry later punched a male flight attendant who was asked to watch him following the in-flight chaos, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nr99_0fSk0Yl900
Video showed the Berry scuffling with a male flight attendant and yelling profanities.

Two of his victims attended Tuesday’s sentencing — Jordan Galarza, whom Berry struck, and Tymerah Burgess, who was groped, WPLG reported .

“My number one role on any aircraft is to protect the passengers, including Maxwell Berry, who we did get to Miami safely that day,” Galarza reportedly said, adding that the tape used to restrain the passenger may have seemed “a bit barbaric, but it worked perfectly and no one got hurt because of how we did what we did.”

Galarza and Burgess gave impact statements about their ordeal and told WPLG they feel the 60-day sentence is not enough time.

“He made an enemy of everyone on that flight,” Galarza said. “The people on that aircraft saw justice happen — more than what we saw today. I think it’s a disgusting miscarriage of justice, in my opinion.”

Berry’s parents told the court that he has always been a star student, athlete and leader — but acknowledged that it’s no excuse for his actions.

His attorney, Jason Kreiss, also read from letters that were sent to the court on his client’s behalf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J31NO_0fSk0Yl900
The incident took place on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami.
Getty Images

“Mr. Berry is looking forward to putting this incident behind him,” Kreiss later told WPLG. “We presented significant mitigation to the court, but respect the court’s judgment in this case.”

Berry also expressed remorse, saying he was embarrassed by his actions.

Judge Robert Scola Jr. told him there’s “no delete button” and that people cannot think they’re able to go on a plane and act this way, WPLG reported.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

'I’m not going back in the air': Moment shaken-up JetBlue passengers plead with crew to let them off the plane after several aborted landings due to bad weather and then being diverted to Newark

Terrified JetBlue passengers on a storm-tossed JFK-bound flight were caught on video pleading with crew members to let them off the plane after it touched down in Newark following several aborted attempts to land at the New York City airport. 'I’m not going back in the air,' one passenger can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Sentencing#Groping#Duct#Philadelphia#Abc News
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
Daily Mail

American Airlines flight from to Dallas is diverted to Birmingham after part of its WING fell off midflight during severe turbulence

An American Airlines flight from Charleston to Dallas had to be diverted to Alabama after part of its wing fell off due to turbulence. Flight 3729 right winglet - an extension of the wingtip - fell off somewhere around Birmingham on Tuesday during 'moderate to severe turbulence' while the plane was flying at 36,000 feet, the FAA pilot's report stated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy