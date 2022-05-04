Tom Cruise jokes James Corden was ‘fired’ from ‘The Late Late Show’

Tom Cruise is ready to show James Corden the money.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” star cracked a joke during an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” Tuesday, offering to give the CBS host money since he got “fired.”

Corden, 43, announced last Thursday that he will no longer host his late-night talk show starting in 2023, but was not fired.

Cruise, 59, said he was “sorry” the “Into the Woods” star had gotten fired from his talk show while being announced by Cordon outside his dressing room.

“It’s such a privilege to be here. I’m sorry about the news, I’m sorry you got fired,” quipped Cruise.

“I’m here for you tonight, whatever you need,” he continued. “I would not have fired you. I’m here for you if you need anything.”

Don't worry James, @TomCruise is here for you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rawtMj0Qzm — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) May 4, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Corden thanked the “Mission: Impossible” actor and asked if he could borrow money, to which Cruise responded that he indeed meant “anything.”

Later in the show, Cruise officially came onto the stage where Corden remarked that it had been almost four years since Cruise had last appeared on the show.

“It’s amazing to be here to see everyone and see you and be alive,” said Cruise.

“The Late Late Show” has yet to release an official date of Corden’s departure.