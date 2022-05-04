Cannes: Sally Phillips Comedy ‘How to Please a Woman’ Sells to U.S., U.K.

European sales group Beta Cinema has closed multiple territory deals for How To Please A Woman , a Brit comedy starring Sally Phillips ( Veep , Bridget Jones’ Diary ) ahead of the film’s market screening in Cannes later this month.

Brainstorm Media picked up all U.S. rights for the film, which sees Phillips play a 50-year wallflower who sets up a home-cleaning service featuring sexy male cleaners who provide “extra benefits” for their female clients. Brainstorm plans to bow the film theatrically in the U.S. July 22.

“We fell in love with this movie as we feel most people will when they see it,” said Brainstorm Media head of distribution Michelle Shwarzstein. “This film manages to tackle an often taboo subject in the funniest and most heartfelt way. People will walk away smiling.”

In other deals, Sky snatched up all U.K. rights, Mongrel Media took the film for Canada, Monolith Films for Poland and Madmen Entertainment secured rights in Australia and New Zealand. Madmen is planing a wide theatrical release for How to Please a Woman in Australia on May 19 and in New Zealand on May 26.

“Australian & NZ exhibitors are backing this feel-good, relatable comedy about female sexuality and vulnerability,” said Madmen CEO Paul Wiegard. “More than 300 screens have already confirmed; the film offers a fun girls’ night out, the themes of empowerment and pleasure connecting with the primary audience.”

Directed by Renée Webster, How to Please a Woman co-stars Erik Thomson, Alexander England and Caroline Brazier. It is produced by Tania Chambers and Judi Levine of Feisty Dame Productions and Such Much Films.

Beta will be screening the film for buyers in Cannes May 19.

