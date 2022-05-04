ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

1 dead after apartment fire in southwest Dallas

By CBSDFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R0Mix_0fSk0SSn00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person died after a fire at an apartment building, located at 804 North Lancaster Avenue, in Southwest Dallas.

It happened at 5 p.m. on May 3.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they reported out with smoke coming from the building. They deployed hand lines and moved in for an offensive attack, bringing the fire under control. But, during suppression operations, the unresponsive body of an unidentified person was found in a first-floor apartment and pronounced dead at the scene.

There were 8 units inside the apartment building.

The American Red Cross came to help people who live in the apartments.

The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined pending a final ruling, from the Medical Examiner's Office, on the victim's cause of death.

