Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-04 08:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Juan River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: San Juan River Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Kittson, Norman, West Marshall, West Polk, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Polk; Wilkin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Difficult travel for high profile vehicles is possible.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 25.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Friday morning to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 25.4 Fri 9 PM 26.2 26.5 26.2 26.5 1 PM 5/08
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Houston, Madison, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Unusually early heat with near record high temperatures and heat index values to around 105 expected. * WHERE...Houston, Trinity, Madison, Walker, San Jacinto and Polk Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to being considerably hotter than normal for early May, the threat will be amplified by the lack of acclimation to this level of heat.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...For today, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For Sunday, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of Northern and Central Arizona. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may reduced visibilities at times, especially for areas north of the Mogollon Rim into the Navajo Nation.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Orange A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTY At 433 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Avalon Park, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Wedgefield around 440 AM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Accomack COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Around 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, Inland Worcester and Maryland Beaches Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around 2 feet of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/01 PM 3.6 1.1 1.9 5-6 NONE 08/01 AM 4.8 2.3 2.7 7 MINOR 08/02 PM 4.8 2.3 3.1 8 MINOR 09/02 AM 4.9 2.4 2.8 8 MINOR 09/03 PM 4.4 1.9 2.6 8 MINOR CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/01 PM 3.1 0.3 1.2 1 NONE 08/02 AM 4.9 2.1 2.4 1 MINOR 08/02 PM 4.9 2.1 3.0 1 MINOR 09/03 AM 5.1 2.3 2.7 1 MODERATE 09/03 PM 5.0 2.2 3.0 1 MODERATE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/02 PM 4.5 0.0 1.2 1 NONE 08/02 AM 6.4 1.9 2.4 1 NONE 08/03 PM 6.8 2.3 3.5 1 MINOR 09/03 AM 7.4 2.9 3.6 1 MINOR 09/04 PM 6.7 2.2 3.3 1 MINOR
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Baraga, Central Chippewa, Delta, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 04:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Central Chippewa; Delta; Dickinson; Eastern Mackinac; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Ontonagon; Southeast Chippewa; Southern Houghton; Southern Schoolcraft; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac ELEVATED WILDFIRE POTENTIAL FOR MUCH OF UPPER MICHIGAN DUE TO A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, WARM, AND DRY CONDITIONS Gusty southeasterly winds as high as 15 to 20 mph, combined with dry and warm conditions will lead to elevated wildfire potential today across much of Upper Michigan. Avoid outdoor burning today. Immediately report any wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Burn restrictions remain in effect. For complete details, visit www2.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits, or by calling 866-922-2876.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Sutton; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Record breaking high temperatures of 101 to 106 degrees are expected. * WHERE...All of west central Texas. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Grant, Hamilton, Haskell, Meade, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Haskell; Meade; Seward FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...075...076...086 AND 087 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward and Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Morton; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...084 AND 085 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...084 AND 085 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
MORTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN TWO THIRDS OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRETY OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson Oldham...Potter...Carson...Gray...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...For Saturday`s Red Flag Warning, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. For Sunday`s Fire Weather Watch, southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...For Saturday`s Red Flag Warning, as low as 4 percent. For Sunday`s Fire Weather Watch, as low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...For Saturday`s Red Flag Warning, 4 to 7. For Sunday`s Fire Weather Watch, 4 to 7. * Timing...For Saturday`s Red Flag Warning, 10 AM CDT until 10 PM CDT. For Sunday`s Fire Weather Watch, 10 AM CDT until midnight Sunday night.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Around 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, Inland Worcester and Maryland Beaches Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around 2 feet of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/01 PM 3.6 1.1 1.9 5-6 NONE 08/01 AM 4.8 2.3 2.7 7 MINOR 08/02 PM 4.8 2.3 3.1 8 MINOR 09/02 AM 4.9 2.4 2.8 8 MINOR 09/03 PM 4.4 1.9 2.6 8 MINOR CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/01 PM 3.1 0.3 1.2 1 NONE 08/02 AM 4.9 2.1 2.4 1 MINOR 08/02 PM 4.9 2.1 3.0 1 MINOR 09/03 AM 5.1 2.3 2.7 1 MODERATE 09/03 PM 5.0 2.2 3.0 1 MODERATE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/02 PM 4.5 0.0 1.2 1 NONE 08/02 AM 6.4 1.9 2.4 1 NONE 08/03 PM 6.8 2.3 3.5 1 MINOR 09/03 AM 7.4 2.9 3.6 1 MINOR 09/04 PM 6.7 2.2 3.3 1 MINOR
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 430 PM EDT. Target Area: Morgan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. For the Cacapon River...including Great Cacapon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cacapon River near Great Cacapon. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Rock Ford Road begins to flood in multiple locations, including flowing completely over the low water bridge. Constant Run Road and a small portion of Kilgore Road also begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 5.5 feet, or 3.5 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 9.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.2 feet on 08/17/1942. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8AM 2PM 8PM Stg Time Date Cacapon River Great Cacapon 9.0 5.5 Sat 3 am 5.9 6.7 8.3 9.2 2am Sun
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central and Southeast Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1230 PM EDT. Target Area: Central and Southeast Montgomery The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Central and Southeast Montgomery and Fairfax Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Potomac River at Little Falls. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water begins to overflow the banks into low lying areas on the Maryland side of the river near Little Falls. Water begins to enter the canoe shed at Sycamore Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 5.7 feet, or 4.3 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8AM 2PM 8PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Little Falls 10.0 5.7 Sat 3 am 6.2 6.7 7.3 10.1 8am Mon
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Gray, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Gray; Kearny FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 062...063...077...078 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

