Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 03:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 17:20:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Somerset FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Bedford and Somerset. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 507 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 0.75 inch is expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Somerset, Windber, Bedford, Breezewood, Meyersdale, Berlin, Clearville, New Enterprise, Everett, Friedens, Boswell, Osterburg, Davidsville, Central City, Paint, Jerome, Buffalo Mills, Acosta, Ursina and Coaldale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
