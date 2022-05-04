Severe Weather Statement issued for Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 430 PM EDT. Target Area: Morgan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. For the Cacapon River...including Great Cacapon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cacapon River near Great Cacapon. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Rock Ford Road begins to flood in multiple locations, including flowing completely over the low water bridge. Constant Run Road and a small portion of Kilgore Road also begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 5.5 feet, or 3.5 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 9.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.2 feet on 08/17/1942. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8AM 2PM 8PM Stg Time Date Cacapon River Great Cacapon 9.0 5.5 Sat 3 am 5.9 6.7 8.3 9.2 2am Sun

MORGAN COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO