Middle schoolers build friendships while preparing for spring production

By By MICHELLE VLASAK
The Kenyon Leader
Theater departments are notorious for bringing a wide variety of people together, both in terms of ages and interests.

That is something many Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School Theater students, like eighth graders Nick Elzen and Tate Lewis, cherished while preparing for their spring play.

“People from all types of groups come together,” Lewis said while painting set pieces prior to the May 6-7 shows. “Everyone’s important here.”

Middle School play directors Blair Reynolds and Laura McAnally choose six 10-minute plays to involve more students and give them significant speaking parts. With a two-year absence of middle schoolers having their own play, directors said the format allows the newcomers to develop their on-stage skills.

Due to an unexpected absence of Reynolds and McAnnally’s planned time off, six seasoned theater students volunteered their time after school to help direct the middle school students. They were under the supervision of high school play director Randy Hockinson.

The team of seniors Elliot Olson, Abby DeGroot, Arin Kyllo and Corrie Born, along with freshman Addison Donkers and junior Louie Breimhurst, claimed one of the six plays to rehearse with students.

Considering the fact it’s the first time many of the students have been in a play, Olson said the group was doing very well.

On top of learning lines, some students, including those in the “Waiting for Snow White” play were challenged with learning some American Sign Language.

Some students are in multiple scenes, which requires costume changes. Some students are even in three of the plays.

Due to conflicts with honors choir on one of the performing dates, two teams were cast for the Snow White play to allow eighth grader Adalee Geisinger and seventh graders Lila Huschle and Emma Koncur to be a part of both extracurriculars.

Geisinger, who plays the dwarf Sleepy, said she was eager to join the spring play this year after how well her experience was last year participating in the fifth- through-12th-grade production of “The Beauty and the Beast.”

“I’ve always aspired to be in theater,” Geisinger said. “It builds a sense of community and gives you the opportunity to meet kids you never would’ve talked to otherwise. All age groups get connected, and come together to make a beautiful play.”

Fifth grader Stella Haugen, who is participating in “Waiting on Snow White” and “Crush,” also likes the mix of ages in the play.

While all six of the plays last about 10 minutes, Geisinger said they range in feelings of emotion from funny to serious. Along with the “Waiting for Snow White,” play written by South St. Paul Theater Director Eric Holsen, the other five plays were written by Kristen Dabrowski. The names of the plays are “Bad Cupid,” “Aftermath,” “The Box,” “Crush” and “Discovery.”

Eighth grader Elsie Braaten, who has been in all of the available theater opportunities in middle school, said she enjoys having something to do after school.

“It gives you a creative outlet,” said Braaten, who plays the dwarf Bashful. “It’s a good way to face your fears and build character.”

Huschle plays the dwarf Sneezy. She remembers going to performances her older brother was in and having no idea of how much the cast members bonded with each other.

“When people come to see the play, they don’t see what we’ve been through and how we’ve bonded,” Huschle said.

Braaten added there are a lot of inside jokes that are created behind the scenes, along with friendships and memories. Rehearsing and performing with students from different grade levels, Braaten said, allows new friendships to grow with older and younger peers.

For Geisinger, being in theater is a place where cast members can bring out certain emotions and realize the extent of their skill sets.

“It shows a side of you you didn’t know it was before,” Geisinger said. “You can let out big, strong emotions in one burst. It’s really nice.”

The Kenyon Leader

